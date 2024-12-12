MUMBAI: An intense race is on in the Shiv Sena for ministerial berths, on account of which the party is now toying with the idea of having two-and-a-half-year terms for ministers and chairpersons of various corporations. Several MLAs are also objecting to some legislators who have been cornering ministerial berths since the time of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Sena MLAs scramble for ministerial berths, chairpersonships

When Shinde left the Shiv Sena in 2022, he had 40 MLAs and 10 independents with him. In the 2024 elections, the Shiv Sena won 57 seats and has support from three independents and others. Shinde is likely to get 10 cabinet berths and three minister-of-state posts, but the MLAs coveting ministerial berths are many more. Some of them have suggested the two-and-a-half-year-term idea so that more of them will get a chance to be ministers.

In the last two days, Shinde has begun meeting MLAs, many of whom have been demanding ministerial berths and opposed the practice of MLAs continuing as ministers for two terms. Sources said that there was opposition to repeating MLAs such as Gulabrao Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, Tanaji Sawant and Abdul Sattar, who were ministers in the MVA government and the Mahayuti government but were eyeing ministerial berths even now.

Among those who could be inducted into the new cabinet are MSRTC chairman Bharat Gogavale, CIDCO chairman Sanjay Shirsat, and MLAs Pratap Sarnaik, Arjun Khotkar from Jalna and Vijay Shivtare from Purandar. Gogawale, Shirsat and Sarnaik have been vocal about their desire to be ministers.

Shinde’s MLAS also want an immediate allocation of chairpersonships to various government corporations, which have the status of ministers. “We took a huge risk while leaving the undivided Shiv Sena and have not been rewarded,” said a Shiv Sena MLA from MMR. “If the BJP cannot give us ministerial berths, it can at least give chairpersonships of important corporations like MHADA, CIDCO, the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board or the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board.”

When questioned, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said there was “no formula decided for ministerial posts”.