A city-based environmentalist has suggested the creation of a separate pool using water from the historical Banganga lake or `tank' in the city for religious rituals, so that the lake itself is protected from pollution. Separate ritual pool proposed to stop pollution of Mumbai's Banganga lake

Hundreds of dead fish were seen floating on the Banganga lake in south Mumbai after the `pitrupaksha' rituals were performed on the banks of the water body on Sunday.

Waste material left after the rituals is a major contributor to the tank's deteriorating water quality and depletion of dissolved oxygen, leading to mass fish deaths, experts said.

"Creating a separate shallow ritual pond using water from Banganga can help maintain the sanctity of the space, while ensuring that aquatic life is not harmed by ritual waste. It's a simple, culturally sensitive solution that can make a big difference," said environmentalist Dr Nagesh Tekale.

Banganga, an important pilgrimage site dating back to the 12th century, has long been used for religious ceremonies involving the immersion of flowers, food and other offerings.

A local priest also urged devotees to reconsider how offerings are handled.

"Pooja is a matter of deep faith and tradition, and it must continue, but there is no requirement that the entire offering must remain in the water. Once flowers or other items have been symbolically touched to the holy water, they can be respectfully discarded elsewhere. This small change can go a long way in preserving the health of the tank and its fish," said pandit Hare Ram Mishra.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation cleared dead fish along with ten tons of floral waste and other religious offerings after the pitrupaksha rituals.

The BMC has also installed six dewatering pumps to clean the tank and circulate the water, while also implementing measures to restore oxygen levels.

The civic body has appealed to the citizens that they should recognize the importance of the historical lake and not throw waste and garbage into it. Artificial lakes, waste urns and garbage disposal pipes should be used after performing religious rituals, it has said.

