Serving, retired cops arrested for robbing restaurant owner

Mumbai: Six men entered a house in Sion area belonging to the owner of Cafe Mysore and took away ₹25 lakh on Monday. Sion police have arrested a serving and a retired constable of Mumbai police for the crime. The men apparently told the house owner they had information that black money meant for Lok Sabha polls was kept at his home and then searched the house and took ₹ 25 lakh.

On Monday, at around 4.30 pm, six people entered the house of Naresh Nagesh Nayak, 44, in Alankar Building at Sion Hospital Junction, Sion. The men claimed they were Mumbai Crime Branch police officers and even showed some identity cards. They were all in plain clothes. They started searching Nayak’s house.

The men found ₹25 lakh kept in one of the drawers. The cash was part of transactions relating to Cafe Mysore located in Matunga East. When Nayak explained what the cash was for, the men demanded ₹2 crore to settle the matter. “When the complainant told them he didn’t have that much money they made threats, took the money and left,” said a Sion police officer.

Nayak found the whole matter suspicious. But he was fearful of the threats. “He approached us after he found he was cheated. We have registered a case under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown people,” said the police officer.

The police said forensic experts have visited the scene of the crime. “We checked some CCTV footage and prima facie found evidence that some policemen were involved in the crime,” said the police officer.

The police say a police vehicle was used by the six men who committed the crime. Nagesh Rama Nayak, father of Naresh, is a co-founder of Cafe Mysore.