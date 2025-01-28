Menu Explore
Set up hosps for pets: Fadnavis

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2025 07:30 AM IST

MUMBAI: CM Fadnavis calls for pet hospitals in every district via public-private partnerships, citing rising pet ownership and healthcare needs.

MUMBAI: Observing the rise of pet parents and lack of adequate healthcare facilities for pets, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked the animal husbandry department to set up hospitals for them in every district on public-private partnership. He underscored that the number of hospitals to treat the pets are disproportionate to the rise in the number of people keeping pets at home.

Set up hosps for pets: Fadnavis

The review meeting with the department was a part of his government’s 100-day makeover drive. In the meeting, Fadnavis said the department’s many veterinary doctors have the expertise to treat these pets. “These hospitals should be constructed in every district with the help of private participation. It is the need of the hour as the timely treatment of these pets is not easily available,” he said.

Fadnavis has reportedly asked the department to ensure the funding from CSR funds or corporate houses working in this field. He said that the government should take help from NGOs working in this field. The department has also been asked to fill the vacant posts in the department to facilitate the hospitals and complete the animal census at the earliest.

Additionally, Fadnavis has also asked the administration to undertake a joint drive between the dairy development, food and drug administration to curb the menace of the adulterated milk. “The adulteration leads to the fall in the procurement price for the milk producing farmers. It poses risk to health of people and children. Hence, this needs to be addressed sensitively,” he said.

