Seven booked for duping flat buyers of 8.30 crore

MUMBAI: Seven partners of a construction firm have been booked by the Malad police on Wednesday for allegedly duping several flat owners of ₹8.30 crore by failing to give them possession of the flats booked by them. The firm was supposed to deliver the flats by December 2016. HT Image

The builders are identified as Rajendra Singhvi, Madhu Singhvi, Kamlesh Khandor, Surabhi Kubadiya, Pankaj Kubadiya, Ramesh Gada and Mukesh Nandu.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The complainant, Sanjay Parmar, came across a real estate agent in 2016, who suggested he buy a flat in the under-construction Siddhsheela building at Zakaria Road in Malad West. Parmar visited the site and saw that 17 out of 21 building floors by RKE Builders and Developers were complete.

Parman, a jeweller by profession, and his two brothers then decided to buy a flat on the fifth floor of the building. One of the seven partners promised them possession by December 2016, however, Parmar in his complaint said that they paid ₹80 lakh to the builder but failed to get possession of the flat.

Parmar said that till 2019, he and nine more flat owners had given the amount up to ₹8.30 crore in total, but till now they have failed to complete the construction work or give possession of the flats.

Parmar told the police that the builders allegedly abandoned the project as it was in 2016 and were not responding to the queries of the flat owners.

“Our money is not being used for construction work by the RKE Builders and Developers. We have been cheated,” said Parmar.

“We have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 4, 5 and 13 of the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats Act, 1963 against the seven partners of the construction company and are verifying the documents and money transactions,” said a police officer.

HT reached out to RKE Builders and Developers, but they did not respond to calls.