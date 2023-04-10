Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 7 killed as tree falls on devotees in Maharashtra’s Akola

7 killed as tree falls on devotees in Maharashtra’s Akola

ByPradip Kumar Maitra
Apr 10, 2023 10:46 AM IST

Police personnel and local people rescued over 20 people and around 50 people were present under the tin shed when the tree fell on it

At least seven devotees were killed and over 30 injured when a neem tree fell on a shed where they had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras village in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Sunday night.

The tree fell following heavy rainfall. (Twitter)
The tree fell following heavy rainfall. (Twitter)

District collector Nima Arora said the tree fell following heavy rainfall. “A huge crowd of local people gathered after the incident at the spot and injured were taken to a local hospital.”

Arora said police personnel and local people rescued over 20 people and around 50 people were present under the tin shed when the tree fell. “...36 [people] were admitted to the hospital and four of them were brought dead while three died on the spot. ...29 devotees are now undergoing treatment and five are reported to be critical.”

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis offered condolences to the families of those killed and announced 4 lakh compensation each for their families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra hospital treatment devendra fadnavis crowd neem tree + 4 more
maharashtra hospital treatment devendra fadnavis crowd neem tree + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out