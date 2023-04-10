7 killed as tree falls on devotees in Maharashtra’s Akola

At least seven devotees were killed and over 30 injured when a neem tree fell on a shed where they had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras village in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Sunday night. The tree fell following heavy rainfall. (Twitter)

District collector Nima Arora said the tree fell following heavy rainfall. “A huge crowd of local people gathered after the incident at the spot and injured were taken to a local hospital.”

Arora said police personnel and local people rescued over 20 people and around 50 people were present under the tin shed when the tree fell. “...36 [people] were admitted to the hospital and four of them were brought dead while three died on the spot. ...29 devotees are now undergoing treatment and five are reported to be critical.”

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis offered condolences to the families of those killed and announced ₹4 lakh compensation each for their families.