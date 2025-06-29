Shefali Jariwala’s autopsy conducted; opinion about cause of death ‘reserved’: Police

MUMBAI: A day after actress and television personality Shefali Jariwala was found dead at her Andheri West home, police said her post-mortem has been completed, but the cause of death remains inconclusive. Doctors at Cooper Hospital, who conducted the autopsy, have reserved their opinion pending forensic analysis, prompting the police to register an Accidental Death Report (ADR). **EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** Mumbai: Family members carry mortal remains of late Bollywood actor Shefali Jariwala at her residence at Andheri as they leave for her last rites, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Jariwala, best known for her iconic single "Kaanta Laga", has passed away, a hospital source said. She was 42. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_28_2025_000186B) (PTI)

The 42-year-old actress — best known for the early 2000s hit remix ‘Kaanta Laga’ and appearances on reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 5 and 7 — was reportedly unwell at home on Friday night. Her husband, television actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri around 11:15 pm, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Her body was later shifted to R N Cooper Hospital, Juhu, for post-mortem.

According to police sources, Jariwala was suffering from a neurological disorder and had been taking medication. Preliminary findings suggest she may have suffered a cardiac arrest, but investigators are waiting for toxicology and histopathology reports. Blood and viscera samples have been preserved and sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed analysis.

Officers from Amboli police station visited the couple’s residence at Golden Rays-Y building in Lokhandwala and carried out a forensic inspection. The police also questioned family members, domestic staff and neighbours. A senior officer confirmed that no foul play is suspected at this stage, though the investigation remains open until the final reports are in.

“Her father Satish was present at home when she started feeling uneasy after taking some medication. We have found several medicines at the residence and are checking them,” said an officer. Another official added, “Preliminary information suggests a natural death. However, we are not ruling out anything until forensic reports are reviewed.”

State home minister Yogesh Kadam told reporters that police would act if any complaint arises. “As of now, we have registered an ADR,” he said.

Jariwala’s sudden passing sent shockwaves across the entertainment fraternity. On Saturday evening, her last rites were performed at Oshiwara Hindu crematorium, attended by family, friends, and colleagues. Her husband Parag Tyagi, father Satish Jariwala, and sister Shivani Jariwala performed the final rituals.

Among those present were singers Mika Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, actors Shehnaz Gill, Aarti Singh, Bakhtyar Irani, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta, and filmmaker Ashok Pandit, along with director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Outside her home, neighbours recounted the couple’s regular walks with their pet dog. “Parag sir came on his bike around 9 pm, and they rushed her to the hospital later,” said Shatrughan, a security guard at the building. “He looked disturbed and was seen carrying a framed photo of her later in the night.”

Jariwala rose to fame in 2002 with the chartbuster Kaanta Laga, a remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s 1972 song from Samadhi. She later transitioned into television, gaining popularity through dance and reality shows. Her death, though sudden, has left behind an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike.