Mumbai: A private helicopter which was assigned to transport Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare to Baramati crash-landed on Friday morning. Both the pilot and the aircraft maintenance engineer sustained minor injuries and are safe, said police. Shiv Sena leader’s helicopter crash lands in Mahad, pilot injured

Raigad superintendent of police Somnath Gharge said that Andhare was supposed to travel by the Bell 407 aircraft from Mahad to Baramati, and district authorities had given a clearance for the same.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sources in Shiv Sena (UBT) said the helicopter was provided by the NCP (SP) as Andhare was scheduled to campaign for Supriya Sule in Baramati.

The helicopter, piloted by Captain Nitin Welde, suffered major damage owing to the incident. Raigad district collector Kishan Jawale said dust swirled as the helicopter tried to land. The helipad wasn’t prepared or sprinkled with water, said DGCA sources. Director general of civil aviation Vikram Dev Dutt announced an investigation into this crash. In a statement to media, Andhare said, “I had a meeting on Thursday. On Friday morning, I was supposed to take off to Baramati, and this happened. There was a huge cloud of dust. I don’t even know how it happened. I am in a state of shock.”