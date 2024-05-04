 Shiv Sena leader’s helicopter crash lands in Mahad, pilot injured | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi
Shiv Sena leader’s helicopter crash lands in Mahad, pilot injured

By Yogesh Naik
May 04, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Mumbai: A private helicopter which was assigned to transport Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare to Baramati crash-landed on Friday morning. Both the pilot and the aircraft maintenance engineer sustained minor injuries and are safe, said police.

Raigad superintendent of police Somnath Gharge said that Andhare was supposed to travel by the Bell 407 aircraft from Mahad to Baramati, and district authorities had given a clearance for the same.

Sources in Shiv Sena (UBT) said the helicopter was provided by the NCP (SP) as Andhare was scheduled to campaign for Supriya Sule in Baramati.

The helicopter, piloted by Captain Nitin Welde, suffered major damage owing to the incident. Raigad district collector Kishan Jawale said dust swirled as the helicopter tried to land. The helipad wasn’t prepared or sprinkled with water, said DGCA sources. Director general of civil aviation Vikram Dev Dutt announced an investigation into this crash. In a statement to media, Andhare said, “I had a meeting on Thursday. On Friday morning, I was supposed to take off to Baramati, and this happened. There was a huge cloud of dust. I don’t even know how it happened. I am in a state of shock.”

Live Score
New Delhi
Saturday, May 04, 2024
