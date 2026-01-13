MUMBAI: Shiv Sena approached the Bombay High Court on Monday, challenging the nomination filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kishori Pednekar for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The petition claims that Pednekar has “deliberately suppressed” material facts in her nomination form regarding multiple pending criminal proceedings and investigations against her. Shiv Sena moves Bombay HC challenging Kishori Pednekar’s nomination

Seeking an urgent hearing, Shiv Sena spokesperson Susie Shah mentioned the matter before a division bench comprising chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad. The bench, however, declined to grant urgency, noting that with only a few days left for the elections, it was not feasible to take up the petition at this stage.

In the petition, filed through advocate Kalpesh Joshi, Shah alleged that Pednekar had “deliberately suppressed” details of several complaints and FIRs while filing her nomination and accompanying affidavit. The petition claimed that between January and August 2023, multiple complaints were lodged against Pednekar, including allegations of false declaration of residential address and irregularities during the COVID-19 pandemic in the procurement of body bags at allegedly inflated rates.

The petition further stated that at least five FIRs were registered against Pednekar at different police stations across Mumbai during her tenure as mayor, none of which were disclosed in her affidavit submitted to the returning officer (RO). Such non-disclosure, Shah contended, rendered the nomination form incomplete and illegal.

“Several complaints were brought to the notice of the returning officer, highlighting the deliberate suppression of pending FIRs, yet no action has been taken to scrutinise or cancel the nomination,” the petition stated, seeking rejection of Pednekar’s candidature.

Shah also produced a letter dated December 27, 2025, allegedly issued by the deputy commissioner of police to Pednekar, informing her of multiple criminal cases pending against her before various courts in Mumbai. Despite knowing these proceedings, the petition claimed, Pednekar failed to disclose them in her nomination papers.

“Pednekar has grossly misused the electoral process by furnishing her nomination form, which is demonstrably false and misleading. She has no moral right to contest the election with nondisclosure of such serious offences”, Shah said, while urging the court to direct the authorities to cancel Pednekar’s nomination.

The petition also requested the court to look into Pednekar’s eligibility as a validly nominated candidate. “Failure to show such authority, the court shall be pleased to oust her from the electoral process and her nomination be declared illegal”, it said.

Separately, former MP Kirit Somaiya had submitted an affidavit before the returning officer on January 8, alleging that Pednekar had concealed criminal cases carrying a punishment of two years’ imprisonment or more and was therefore liable for disqualification. Shah told HT that despite these representations, the authorities have not taken any concrete action so far.