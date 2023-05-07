No refinery in Barsu if locals don’t want it, says Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday assured the protesting Barsu villagers in Ratnagiri district that there would be no oil refinery if they didn’t want it and warned the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government that if they went ahead with the project forcefully, Maharashtra would be on fire. “We can see what is happening in Manipur if people’s wishes are not respected.” Ratnagiri, India - May 06, 2023: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leaders Ambadas Danve, Vinayak Raut, Rajan Salvi, Bhaskar Jadhav, Anil Parab and Milind Narvekar interacts with the villagers of Solgoan opposing the Barsu refinery project, at Solgaon, Girijadevi Kond, in Rajapur Taluka, Ratnagiri, India, on Saturday, May 06, 2023. (Photo by Rajesh Waradkar/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane along with his brother and former MP Nilesh Rane took out a march in nearby Rajapur town in support of the proposed refinery. Later in the day, industries minister Uday Samant claimed that the government would not impose anything without taking the locals into confidence.

Thackeray, who was denied permission by the local administration to address a rally, met villagers at Girma Devi and Barsu-Solgaon. “If all of you don’t want the project there will be no refinery. We will stand with you as we supported the locals in Nanar - the earlier site. If the government tries to impose the project forcefully Maharashtra will be on fire.”

Responding to the allegations that he had himself recommended the Barsu site when he was the CM after it was shifted from Nanar, he said, “I had suggested Barsu as the traitors told me it was barren land, and the project would have less impact on the environment. However, I didn’t try to impose it on locals by using the police force.”

Later, the Sena (UBT) chief visited the heritage site of rock sculptures (Katal Shilp) near Barsu which, villagers claimed, would be destroyed due to the proposed refinery.

“If the oil refinery project is good then why is the government imposing it on locals? This is nothing but an emergency. We can see what is happening in Manipur if people’s wishes are not respected,” he said at a press conference. Thackeray further said if the proposed refinery was so good (as claimed by the state) then let the Central government take it to Gujrat and return IFSC, Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects to Maharashtra.

Industries minister Samanat, who is from Shinde faction, said the CM had decided that the government would execute the refinery project only with the locals’ consent.

“We agree with Thackeray over the issue of people’s approval. We will also protect the heritage sculptures in the area. As of now, the administration is testing the soil and based on reports it would be decided if the project would come to Barsu or not,” Samant said on his social media address.

As per reports of the administration there were nearly 120 and 170 locals present at the two places to meet Thackeray, Samant said. “On the other hand, more than 500 people turned up for the BJP rally. Thackeray should also have met supporters of the project to understand the ground reality.”

Nitesh Rane said, “Thackeray is not a political leader. He is a broker and opposes the project for money.”

In Mumbai, Union MSME minister Narayan Rane too came down on the Sena (UBT) chief. “There are many leaders in Maharashtra but only Thackeray is opposing the project. He and his party always oppose development in Konkan. Now, he is threatening to set Maharashtra on fire. How? He is the weak leader of the smallest party. Will he go by helicopter and use a flaming torch (symbol of Thackeray faction) to start a fire?” Rane asked.

Raj’s appeal to people

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday urged people in Ratnagiri not to sell their land, without naming the Barsu oil refinery project. “People come from outside and buy hundreds of acres in your area at throwaway prices. Later, once the project is announced they sell the land to the government at higher prices. How could you people not understand this?” he said at a rally.