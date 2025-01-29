Menu Explore
Siddhivinayak temple to enforce dress code and eco-friendly practices

ByLinah Baliga
Jan 29, 2025 07:56 AM IST

The temple’s management clarified that while jeans are not banned, those wearing ripped jeans will be denied entry

MUMBAI: During her recent visit to the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson embraced Indian culture by donning a traditional salwar kurta. Driving home the convention of dressing modestly when entering the temple premises, the temple’s administration on Tuesday announced new guidelines regarding dress code and environmental practices. The rule will be enforced from January 30, coinciding with the Maghi Ganpati festival, said CEO of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust Veena Patil.

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson visited the Siddhivinayak temple with actor Sonali Bandre
Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson visited the Siddhivinayak temple with actor Sonali Bandre

The trust’s management committee emphasized in a statement that devotees visiting the temple for darshan should wear clothing that reflects the dignity and sacredness of the temple. The temple’s management clarified that while jeans are not banned, attire deemed immodest, revealing, or inappropriate will not be permitted, to maintain the sanctity of the temple and uphold its spiritual atmosphere.

“Entry will be denied to individuals wearing inappropriate clothing, such as ripped jeans, skirts, or any revealing, provocative, or indecent attire,” the statement read. The committee also urged devotees to dress in a manner consistent with Indian cultural values and expressed appreciation for their cooperation.

In addition to the dress code, the trust is introducing an eco-friendly initiative. Aligning with the Maharashtra government’s plastic-free policy, the temple will replace plastic pouches used for prasad with eco-friendly paper pouches on an experimental basis.

