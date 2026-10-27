SIT to probe Jarange-Patil’s audio clips, ₹500-crore bribe allegations

MUMBAI: Days after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegation that ₹500 crore was paid to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to benefit the ruling alliance in the 2024 assembly elections, Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti has constituted a three-member SIT to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the audio clips made public by Jarange-Patil last week. Pune, India. Jan 24, 2024 - Maratha activist Manoj Jarange - Patil started the Marataha Aarakshan Morcha with thousands of Supporters from Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district of Maharashtra to Mumbai. demanding Maratha reservation. The morcha will reach Mumbai on 26th. Jan 24, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

The SIT, which is headed by additional commissioner of police Shailesh Balkawade (South Region) and comprises DCP Vijaykant Sagar (Zone III) and DCP Bajrang Bansode of the cybercrime branch, has been tasked with conducting a forensic examination, along with other technical and digital analyses, of the audio clips. It will also investigate the identities of the individuals whose voices feature in the recordings and establish the authenticity of the conversations and the veracity of the alleged financial transactions discussed in them.

“The officers can choose the inspectors they want to be part of the SIT and they need to submit periodic updates about the investigations,” said the order issued by Deven Bharti.

At a press conference on October 22, Jarange-Patil claimed that there was a conspiracy to undermine the Maratha reservation agitation. He also released several audio clips featuring alleged conversations among BJP IT cell functionaries. In one recording, a woman allegedly claimed that Jarange-Patil had been paid ₹500 crore before the Maharashtra assembly elections to float a third front that would benefit the ruling alliance. She stated that the money had been routed through Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP and son of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. The purported IT cell team was also heard discussing strategies to build a narrative against the Opposition.

Terming the episode a conspiracy to defame him and a manifestation of infighting between the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena, Jarange-Patil demanded a high-level inquiry. While he maintained that the recordings were authentic, the BJP claimed that they had been fabricated using AI technology and demanded a thorough investigation. Shiv Sena leaders subsequently met Fadnavis and also sought a probe to establish the identities and motives of those behind the recordings.

Jarange-Patil asked whether the alleged conspiracy was intended to destroy Shinde’s political career, given the friction between Fadnavis and his deputy, However, alluding to infighting in the BJP, he added that if the entire issue was investigated in depth, it would come to light that the chief minister, too, could be a target.

Following all the demands for an investigation, Fadnavis on Friday announced one, saying that it would establish whether the audio clips were authentic or AI-generated, identify the individuals whose voices allegedly featured in the recordings, and trace the origin of the clips and the circumstances surrounding their release.

The controversy has brought the existing tensions within the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance into the open. Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam claimed that the individuals heard in the recordings were associated with the BJP and alleged that the episode was part of a conspiracy to target Eknath Shinde. BJP leaders Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad warned Kadam that he would receive a “fitting reply” if he continued to “defame” the BJP and its leaders.

Following the formation of the SIT, Jarange-Patil once again launched a scathing attack on the state government, urging investigators to go beyond merely constituting a team. “Do not play tricks by merely setting up an SIT. It is necessary to get to the root of the matter,” he said, reiterating that the recordings were “100% genuine” and claiming that it was impossible to generate such lengthy audio clips using AI. “These clips are going viral across the country. The views expressed in them are extremely venomous, and this plan must be thwarted,” he added.

The Maratha quota activist also questioned the impartiality of the investigation, noting that SIT chief Balkawade had previously served as the Superintendent of Police in Jalna. Although Balkawade was considered close to Fadnavis, Jarange-Patil said he must ensure that the investigation remained impartial.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday wrote to union home minister Amit Shah to seek a probe by the Enforcement Directorate. In his letter shared on X, Raut also called for registering a case, saying that the investigators needed to establish the money’s origin and where it went. “It (the charges) needs to be thoroughly probed who gave ₹500 crore to whom, and if this money did not reach Jarange-Patil, where it disappeared. Where did such a big sum of money come from and where did it go?” he said.