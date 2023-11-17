close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / SoBo bizman arrested for raping, blackmailing doctor

SoBo bizman arrested for raping, blackmailing doctor

ByVinay Dalvi
Nov 17, 2023 07:34 AM IST

Businessman arrested in South Mumbai for raping, blackmailing, and extorting a doctor. Accused demanded ₹3.33 lakh, threatened to release private photos. Remanded in custody.

MUMBAI: A businessman from South Mumbai was arrested last week for allegedly raping, blackmailing, and threatening a doctor and extorting a sum of 3.33 lakh from her. The accused blackmailed the 32-year-old doctor with her videos and photos and was demanding more money, after which she reported the matter to the police.

The arrested businessman is a resident of Bhulabhai Desai Road in South Mumbai and is in the business of renting cranes and various heavy equipment for construction sites, said the police.

“The man met the 36-year-old woman, who has a clinic in South Mumbai. Her husband and she used to go to play badminton at a club in Tardeo when she met the accused,” said a police officer.

After her husband stopped coming to the club, she started speaking to the accused businessman. She learnt that he was spreading some rumours about her and one of her common friends told her.

“She then called the businessman who told her to meet at a club in Marine Drive to clear the issues. They talked for a while, however, the accused never answered any of her questions and told her that the common friend was lying to her. He then ordered some cocktail after which she got drunk,” said the police officer.

After this, he offered to drop her home and went to her house.

At her house, he continued drinking wine while the victim went to bed, and he raped her.

“After the incident, they spoke a lot of times wherein he shared that his family life was disturbed. However, since October he started demanding money from her. Initially, she gave him small amounts, but he started demanding big amounts and she ended up paying him 3.33 lakh. He then told her he had her private photos, videos and chats which he could send to her husband and her friends and started blackmailing her,” said the police officer from Gamdevi station.

“As she didn’t wish to pay him further, she approached the police after which we registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who is remanded in police custody till November 20,” said the police officer.

