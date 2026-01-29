MUMBAI: Ten buildings meant for BMC schools have been caught in a long-running dispute between the civic body and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), leading to an acute shortage of classroom space for students across the city. Planned as part of various slum rehabilitation projects, the buildings are still awaiting a handover even as student numbers continue to rise. SRA expected to hand over 6 school buildings to BMC before June.

The handover has been delayed for different reasons. In some cases, the BMC has refused to take possession on account of basic facilities not being provided. In others, the SRA or builders involved have reportedly failed to construct or properly separate school buildings as mandated under existing rules. Senior officers said that the education department had been awaiting some of these school buildings from as far back as 1999.

Prachi Jambhekar, deputy commissioner (education) of the BMC, said that the civic body was making sustained efforts to resolve the issue through site visits and regular communication with the SRA. According to her, the process has now gained momentum and the handovers are expected to begin soon.

SRA sources said that five school buildings were likely to be handed over before the start of the upcoming academic year. A building at Shraddha Rahivashi Sangh CHS at Parel is complete, and the SRA has written to the BMC to take it over. However, the civic body has not yet accepted it and has asked the developer to comply with several requirements, including a fire no-objection certificate (NOC). The handover of the building is likely to happen by June.

Also awaiting a fire NOC is a school building at Sai Chhaya SRA CHS in Ghatkopar, which is likely to be handed over by March. The construction of the school building at Harijan Colony on Tank Road in Bhandup West has been completed and a joint site visit with the BMC school department has been carried out. Some additional work was suggested during the inspection, and the builder has been instructed to complete it. The handover is expected by March this year.

In Mulund village, construction of the primary and secondary school building has been completed. A site visit has been conducted, but work related to lift installation and fire safety is still pending. The building is expected to be handed over by April.

In Sahar Village, the school building is complete and is awaiting clearance from the chief fire officer, with handover expected in April. In Borivali, the school building under the Shree Sai Krupa SRA project is ready for handover and the process is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the construction of school buildings in Chembur Village, Siddharth Nagar in Bandra, and Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali is still in progress, and these are expected to be handed over within the next two years.

An SRA project in Lower Parel remains stuck in the permission procedures of the ministry of environment and forests, and has not yet received approval. SRA information claims that this school can only be expected to be handed over by December 2031.