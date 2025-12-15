Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

State cancels Vasai school’s recognition after Class 6 student’s death over corporal punishment

ByNiraj Pandit
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 06:10 am IST

According to the GR, repeated complaints and inspections revealed that the schools failed to meet mandatory norms prescribed under the RTE Act, 2009, the Maharashtra RTE Rules, 2011, and the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2012

MUMBAI: Nearly a month after a 13-year-old schoolgirl died following alleged corporal punishment, the Maharashtra school education department has cancelled the recognition of both the English and Hindi medium schools run by the Shrimati Manrajidevi Education Society in Vasai, Palghar district.

The decision follows the death of Kajal Gaur on November 14, a Class 6 student of Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir High School in Vasai East, who reportedly developed complications after a teacher asked her to perform 100 sit-ups while carrying her school bag as punishment for arriving late.
The decision follows the death of Kajal Gaur on November 14, a Class 6 student of Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir High School in Vasai East, who reportedly developed complications after a teacher asked her to perform 100 sit-ups while carrying her school bag as punishment for arriving late.

The decision follows the death of Kajal Gaur on November 8, a Class 6 student of Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir High School in Vasai East, who reportedly developed complications after a teacher asked her to perform 100 sit-ups while carrying her school bag as punishment for arriving late on November 8

After completing a departmental inquiry, the education department issued a government resolution (GR) on Saturday derecognising the two schools. The action was taken citing serious violations of student safety norms, poor academic standards and non-compliance with provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

According to the GR, repeated complaints and inspections revealed that the schools failed to meet mandatory norms prescribed under the RTE Act, 2009, the Maharashtra RTE Rules, 2011, and the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2012.

One of the most serious findings was that a teacher subjected a student to physical punishment despite an explicit prohibition under Section 17 of the RTE Act. The inquiry noted that the incident allegedly led to the death of a student, prompting authorities to treat it as a grave violation of child protection laws.

The probe also found that several teachers employed in both schools did not possess the required academic and professional qualifications, adversely affecting the quality of education and infringing upon students’ learning rights.

The government further observed that the schools lacked basic infrastructure and safety arrangements mandated under law. The management failed to submit documents related to land ownership and building permissions, leading authorities to conclude that the school premises were unauthorised. The schools had also not obtained mandatory “Form-2” certification under the RTE Act and had failed to constitute essential bodies such as parent-teacher associations and child protection committees.

Additionally, the schools were found to be running Classes 9 and 10 without government approval, a serious regulatory breach.

Based on these findings, the state government ordered that the schools’ recognition be withdrawn at the end of the 2025–26 academic year. Education officers have been directed to ensure that students from the derecognised schools are accommodated in nearby recognised institutions to safeguard their academic interests.

On the same day, the department issued another GR directing strict implementation of the Centre’s Guidelines on School Safety and Security, 2021. The resolution fixes responsibility on school managements, principals, teachers and non-teaching staff for ensuring the physical, mental and emotional safety of students.

Reiterating provisions of the RTE Act, the GR underlined that corporal punishment and mental harassment are prohibited in all schools. Any form of physical punishment, verbal abuse, humiliation or discrimination based on caste, religion, gender, disability, language or academic performance has been expressly banned, and schools have been instructed to maintain a disciplined yet child-friendly environment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / State cancels Vasai school’s recognition after Class 6 student’s death over corporal punishment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Maharashtra school education department has revoked the recognition of two schools in Vasai following the death of 13-year-old Kajal Gaur, who suffered severe punishment for tardiness. Investigations revealed violations of safety norms and inadequate teacher qualifications, prompting action under the Right to Education Act. The department emphasized strict adherence to school safety guidelines to prevent further incidents.