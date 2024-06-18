State government forms committee to develop comprehensive skill-education policy

Mumbai: The state government has established a committee to develop a comprehensive skill-education policy aimed at streamlining and integrating various ongoing skill development initiatives across the state. HT Image

The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department has created a ten-member committee comprising academicians, skill education and entrepreneurship experts, and industry and government representatives. This committee will be responsible for drafting the new skill policy.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

An official from the department explained, “To enhance manpower capacity and promote entrepreneurship among young people, numerous projects, initiatives, and programs are currently underway across the state. Various educational institutions offer a range of skill-oriented courses at different levels in diverse fields. Coordination among these efforts is essential to effectively create quality manpower and incubate enterprises, which this policy aims to achieve.”

Currently, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Maharashtra offer various skill-oriented courses. Additionally, many universities and autonomous colleges have begun offering degree-level courses tailored to specific skills, particularly those meeting local industry demands. To further encourage entrepreneurship, many state universities have established incubation centres or start-up clinics.

“While these programs run concurrently, it’s crucial to avoid duplication. A coordinated approach across different levels will help develop quality manpower for various industries,” the official added. The committee is expected to submit a draft of the policy within a month.