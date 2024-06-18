 State government forms committee to develop comprehensive skill-education policy | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State government forms committee to develop comprehensive skill-education policy

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 18, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Maharashtra govt forms committee for comprehensive skill-education policy to integrate ongoing initiatives for manpower capacity & entrepreneurship.

Mumbai: The state government has established a committee to develop a comprehensive skill-education policy aimed at streamlining and integrating various ongoing skill development initiatives across the state.

HT Image
HT Image

The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department has created a ten-member committee comprising academicians, skill education and entrepreneurship experts, and industry and government representatives. This committee will be responsible for drafting the new skill policy.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

An official from the department explained, “To enhance manpower capacity and promote entrepreneurship among young people, numerous projects, initiatives, and programs are currently underway across the state. Various educational institutions offer a range of skill-oriented courses at different levels in diverse fields. Coordination among these efforts is essential to effectively create quality manpower and incubate enterprises, which this policy aims to achieve.”

Currently, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Maharashtra offer various skill-oriented courses. Additionally, many universities and autonomous colleges have begun offering degree-level courses tailored to specific skills, particularly those meeting local industry demands. To further encourage entrepreneurship, many state universities have established incubation centres or start-up clinics.

“While these programs run concurrently, it’s crucial to avoid duplication. A coordinated approach across different levels will help develop quality manpower for various industries,” the official added. The committee is expected to submit a draft of the policy within a month.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / State government forms committee to develop comprehensive skill-education policy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On