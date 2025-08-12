State may set up pigeon feeding centres in SGNP

MUMBAI: Amid the row over feeding pigeons at Kabutarkhana, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will consider setting up feeding centres at deserted places, like the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Mumbai, India. Aug 11, 2025: BMC once again covered the Dadar Kabutarkhana with plastic following a Mumbai High Court order. Last week, Jain community members forcibly opened the Kabutarkhana and removed the plastic.. Mumbai, India. Au 11, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

On Monday, the Supreme Court, refusing to intervene with the Bombay High Court’s order, directed the Mumbai civic body to lodge FIRs against persons feeding pigeons illegally and to shut down the Kabutarkhana at Dadar.

Reacting to the SC order, Fadnavis said the government will follow the apex court’s directives. “However, there are emotions attached to the issue, and we will consider setting up feeding areas for pigeons in deserted areas like SGNP. It will be in accordance with the forest laws,” he said.

On the other hand, the remarks of a Jain monk, Muni Nileshchandra Vijay, invoked reactions from the opposition. On Sunday, Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay said that the community will follow the path of satyagraha and hunger strike from August 13 if the ban continues. “The Jain community is peaceful but, if needed, we will take up arms for our religion. If any decision goes against our faith, we will not accept even the court’s order,” he said.

Kishori Pednekar, former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, asked him if pigeons were the private property of the Jain community. “Though they call themselves Muni, the Jain monks have no social maturity since they are younger and keep issuing such statements. The courts have banned Kabutarkhana after it was scientifically proven that the pigeons are hazardous for human health, ” she said.

Jain community leader and state skill development minister Mangalprabhat Lodha distanced himself from the remarks by the monk. “I disagree with his statement. I have spoken twice on this matter, and I am doing my role. I will not comment further,” he said.