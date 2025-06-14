Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State signs MoU to set up 8,000-crore helicopter manufacturing plant in Nagpur

ByFaisal Malik
Jun 14, 2025 07:56 AM IST

A helicopter manufacturing plant with ₹8,000 crore investment will be set up in Nagpur, generating 2,000 jobs, and expected to start operations in 2026.

Mumbai: A helicopter manufacturing plant with an investment of around 8,000 crore is set to come up in Nagpur soon with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Max Aerospace & Aviation Private Limited and the state industries department on Friday.

State signs MoU to set up <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000-crore helicopter manufacturing plant in Nagpur
State signs MoU to set up 8,000-crore helicopter manufacturing plant in Nagpur

The MoU was signed between P Anbalagan, industries secretary and Bharat Malkani, chairman of Max Aerospace in presence of chief minister and other senior officials. According to the MoU, Max Aerospace will set up the helicopter manufacturing plant in Nagpur, with actual operations expected to commence from 2026. The project is expected to generate around 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities with an investment of around 8,000 crore over the next eight years.

This will be Maharashtra’s first dedicated project for customisation and full-scale production of helicopters. With this initiative, Maharashtra will emerge as an important center for aerospace manufacturing. The project will function as a Center of Excellence for customisation, integration, and flight testing of rotary-wing platforms. As the center will be located near Nagpur airport, it will benefit from the existing infrastructure and logistic support. This will also contribute to India’s growing aerospace supply chain.

Speaking at the occasion, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed happiness that Max Aerospace selected Maharashtra and particularly Nagpur. “The state government will be a partner in the journey of Max Aerospace. Adequate facilities for defense manufacturing have been developed in Nagpur. The state government will provide all necessary support for setting up the manufacturing plant, and the company should also commence operations as scheduled,” the chief minister stated.

Malkani also said that Nagpur offers a complete ecosystem for defense manufacturing, with all necessary facilities being provided by the state government. “Being from Maharashtra, I chose to set up the manufacturing facility in the state and I will make all the efforts to take Maharashtra forward in the helicopter manufacturing sector,” he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / State signs MoU to set up 8,000-crore helicopter manufacturing plant in Nagpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On