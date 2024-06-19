Stiff competition likely for FYJC admission in top city colleges

Mumbai: Over 17,000 students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have scored above 90% in the competition to secure seats in top colleges in the city, as per the general merit list for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions published by the school education department. HT Image

This indicates that the cutoff for the first merit list in most popular colleges would be around 92-95%, and admissions to such colleges would be highly competitive. The first merit list for FYJC admissions will be published on June 27.

“Given the increasing popularity of the commerce stream, its cutoff is expected to rise this year,” said the vice-principal of a south Mumbai-based college. He said among the applications received so far, the highest number pertained to the commerce stream at 123,774, followed by 93,895 applications for science, and 20,429 applications for arts.

“As the number of students who have scored above 90% has increased this year, students with lower marks who opt for popular colleges may need to wait for subsequent lists,” said the vice-principal. Cutoff marks were unlikely to decrease significantly in the first list, he added.

Students can check their admission status by logging onto the admissions website. If students have any complaints regarding the general merit list, they can register their grievances online between June 18 and 21 through the grievance tool, as advised by the deputy director of education.