Survey of IIT-B seniors reveals many prefer the job market over further studies

Mumbai: Insight, the official student media body of the Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, conducted its annual 'Senior Survey' to understand the sentiments of the graduating batch. The survey revealed that many students had begun using ChatGPT and online platforms to learn new skills and enhance their portfolios before entering the job market.

The survey was completed by 282 students, a subset of the 2,400 graduating student population. Of these, 183 said that they had used AI tools and online learning platforms to take additional courses beyond their coursework.

This is the first year that AI related questions have featured in the survey. One of the chief editors of Insight, Shivam Agarwal, said, “The use of ChatGPT and AI has increased immensely in the last year.” However, he added that the survey had no other purpose than to capture the thoughts of graduating students.

As per the results of the survey, among the respondents, very few students are choosing to go for their higher studies. Only 35 students plan to pursue a master’s degree or a PhD, and 5 plan to do a masters in business administration. The remaining students intend to start working immediately.

From 278 students who responded to a question about the importance of attending classes, 128 said that attending classes was important if “the professor and the course are interesting”. 16 students felt that they did not need to attend classes since there was enough material available online.

Regarding how well IIT-B had prepared students for life after college, 151 students claimed that IIT-B has prepared them well, “ready to rock”, and 33 said that they feel exceptionally well prepared, “master of the universe level”.

In questions pertaining to their social lifestyles, 27% of respondents said that they had used dating apps for fun.