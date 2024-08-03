Suspected Indian Mujahideen operative acquitted in Jama Masjid firing case

Mumbai: A special court on Friday acquitted Ajaz Saeed Shaikh, a suspected member of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), who had been booked by the Maharashtra Cyber police in October 2010. Shaikh was accused of sending e-mails to media organisations claiming responsibility for the 2010 Jama Masjid firing and blast in Delhi. On 19 September 2010, two bikers allegedly opened fire on tourists at the gate of the Jama Masjid, injuring two Taiwanese nationals (HT File)

On 19 September 2010, two bikers allegedly opened fire on tourists at the gate of the Jama Masjid, injuring two Taiwanese nationals. The incident was followed by a minor explosion from a bomb placed in an abandoned car nearby.

According to the FIR, Shaikh, in conspiracy with other accused, sent an email to incite communal enmity and hatred by claiming responsibility for the attack. It was further alleged that Shaikh, along with co-accused Mohasin Chaudhary (a wanted suspect in the 2010 German Bakery blast case in Pune), acquired a SIM card using forged documents in the name of a fictitious individual to send the emails from Mumbai.

Special judge BD Shelke framed charges against Shaikh in July last year. The charges included being part of a criminal conspiracy to “strike terror” and “threaten the unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of India” by sending specific e-mails to multiple media houses, claiming responsibility for the terror attack at Jama Masjid, Delhi. The charges also included promoting enmity or hatred between Hindus and Muslims.

Shaikh faced charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including forgery, cheating by impersonation, and criminal intimidation, as well as under several sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Shaikh is also a co-accused in the 2011 Mumbai bombings and has been sentenced to death in the 2013 twin blasts case in Hyderabad. The 2011 Mumbai bombings involved a series of blasts at Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House, and Dadar between 6:52 PM and 7:05 PM on July 13, 2011. The police have arrested 11 accused in the case.