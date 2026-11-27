The parents of the IIT Bombay student who died by suicide hours after he was allegedly caught copying in an examination on Friday urged the Bombay high court to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into his death, with their lawyer, advocate Prakash Ambedkar, telling the court that “the system is killing the brain of the country”. The parents of the IIT Bombay student who died by suicide hours urged the Bombay high court to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into his death more

Ambedkar, appearing for the parents, said the incident was “just the tip of the iceberg”, pointing to the alarmingly high number of student suicides. He cited data recently submitted in Parliament, which recorded 122 such cases among students in the past two years. “This year, the number is higher,” he added.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the deceased student’s parents, who have sought an investigation by either the CBI or an SIT into their son’s death. They have also sought orders to have the probe monitored by a retired high court judge, preserve CCTV footage from the day the boy died, and conduct an inquiry into the disclosure of the footage to the media.

During Friday’s hearing, Ambedkar questioned the manner in which the student was dealt with after he was allegedly caught copying. He told the court that the institute’s prescribed procedure in such cases was to confiscate the answer sheet, issue a fresh one and allow the student to continue writing the examination. However, the student was allegedly removed from the examination hall and taken to the head of the department (HoD), where he was kept for three hours.

“We don’t know what happened in that room because the fourth hour, the student committed suicide,” Ambedkar told the court, urging it to examine the systemic issues rather than treat the incident as an isolated case.

The student was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught copying in the examination by his teacher, professor Suryanarayan Doolla, who was also the head of the department of energy science and engineering and the examination invigilator.

The next day, Powai police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against Doolla and other institute officials. The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating the death.

Petition alleges professor bypassed disciplinary procedure

In their petition, the parents have claimed that Doolla subjected their son to “mental torture” and that his acts amounted to abetment of suicide. They have alleged that he referred to their son’s caste – Mahar. Their son had also claimed that Doolla threatened to implicate him in a false case, according to the petition.

After allegedly catching the student copying, Doolla “assumed the roles of investigator, prosecutor and judge”, the petition alleges. Under the rules, the professor was supposed to confiscate any unauthorised material, issue the student a fresh answer book and allow him to resume writing. The matter was subsequently required to be referred to an independent committee, followed by a notice, an opportunity to respond and a right to appeal, among other procedures, the petition states.

Instead, Doolla escorted their son out of the examination hall and berated him there. He then took the student to the head of department’s office on the second floor, as the CCTV footage allegedly shows. There, the boy was instructed to sit for about an hour, during which he was questioned and forced to write an apology letter, the petition claims.

The boy was then allowed to return to his hostel room alone, where he was found dead within hours. “The proximity between the humiliation, the coerced apology, the threats and his death is direct and immediate,” the petition states.

Under the rules, possession of unauthorised material, such as a mobile phone, during an examination attracts an “FR” (fail) grade, together with academic suspension for one semester, the petition adds.

The rules state that disciplinary action is to be implemented by disciplinary committees following a complaint; they do not give an invigilator the power to impose a penalty, the petition states.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290