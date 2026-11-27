New Delhi, Delhi Police has busted an interstate cyber fraud module that allegedly cheated people through fake shopping pages on a major social media platform and impersonation of delivery agents of a major e-commerce platform, arresting two men, including the alleged mastermind, from Delhi and Jaipur, an official said on Friday. Delhi Police busts online shopping fraud module, two arrested; ₹1.04 lakh recovered more

The accused allegedly lured customers through fake shopping pages offering products at unusually low prices and subsequently cheated them by posing as delivery agents, demanding repeated payments on various pretexts, including offer verification, processing charges and refund activation.

The case came to light after a woman from South Delhi's Malviya Nagar was allegedly cheated of ₹1.04 lakh after she ordered bags worth ₹999 from a fake online shopping page.

"After placing the order, she was contacted by a person posing as a delivery agent, who induced her to make multiple payments through 14 UPI transactions," the police officer said.

An e-FIR was registered on July 12, following which a team analysed the suspect number and other digital evidence to identify the accused and trace the network to Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The police arrested Ajay Meena , the alleged caller, from Jamwa Ramgarh in Jaipur with the assistance of local police. The alleged mastermind, Ashok Kumar Meena , was subsequently traced through technical surveillance and arrested from Delhi on November 23.

During the investigation, police recovered ₹1.04 lakh of the cheated amount and refunded it to the complainant. The investigation also exposed an unusual money-routing mechanism, wherein the accused allegedly transferred the cheated money through QR codes and gaming IDs of an online gaming platform to conceal the transaction trail.

"The accused operated several fake shopping pages on a major social media platform and shifted customers to collect advance payments. They also created fake business accounts and used forged identity documents and fake delivery agent identity cards to gain the victims confidence," the officer added.

Police recovered four mobile phones, including an iPhone 17 Pro allegedly purchased using proceeds of crime, forged PAN and Aadhaar cards, and a fake delivery agent identity card in the name of Nitin Kumar Singh.

Digital data of seven fake shopping pages, chats with nine other alleged victims and a list of 57 prospective targets were also recovered. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.