Teachers boycott Class 12 answer sheet assessment

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Teachers in Maharashtra boycott Class 12 exam assessments due to unresolved demands, causing delays. Government urged to address issues promptly.

MUMBAI: Teachers in Maharashtra have initiated a boycott of the assessment process for Class 12 examinations, potentially causing delays in the academic calendar. The move, led by the Maharashtra State Junior College Teachers’ Organisation (MJCTO), comes as a response to various unresolved demands.

The boycott, announced by MJCTO, started on February 21 and coincided with the commencement of the HSC class 12 examination.While exams proceeded smoothly, the anticipated meeting of moderators was impeded due to the teachers’ boycott.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mukund Andhalkar, coordinator of MJCTO, explained the impact, stating, “Due to the absence of the moderators’ meeting, there was no deliberation on the assessment of the English subject. Consequently, regulatory authorities and examiners across the state are devoid of guidance. The boycott has resulted in the suspension of English subject answer sheet verification. Once the boycott concludes, assessments will resume.”

The teachers’ action stems from dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of their demands. Accoding to Andhalkar, while some concessions were granted following protests last year, including approval for certain promotions, only a fraction of the promised promotions have been fulfilled. Andhalkar emphasised the urgency of addressing these demands, particularly the implementation of the old pension scheme for teachers appointed before November 1, 2005, and the prompt filling of vacant teaching positions

Andhalkar warned of the potential consequences if the issues remain unresolved. “If the government fails to address our concerns, MJCTO has resolved not to proceed with the assessment of class 12 examinations. Consequently, the government will bear responsibility for the academic setbacks faced by students,” he said.

