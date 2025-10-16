MUMBAI: In separate incidents reported from Vasai–Virar region, three teenagers have died by suicide within days of each other. In Virar, a 19-year-old college student ended her life after allegedly being blackmailed by her former boyfriend, while in Nalasopara, a 17-year-old girl and her 20-year-old boyfriend were found dead at her home, suspected to have consumed poison. Teenage couple and a 19-year-old ex-girlfriend die by suicide over relationship strain

The Virar case: Extortion, threats, and a fatal fall

The Virar police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man for abetment of suicide after his ex-girlfriend, a final-year BCom student from Bhayander, jumped to her death from a fourth-floor building.

According to police, the accused had been blackmailing her with intimate photos following their breakup, demanding money under threat of making them viral. The victim, who lived in Virar East, had already paid him ₹15,000.

When her father learnt of the harassment and confronted the accused at the college on Monday, he was allegedly beaten up by the youth and his friends. Hours later, the distraught girl jumped from the fourth floor of the building. She succumbed to her injuries at 1.30 am the next day.

A suicide note recovered from her room named the boyfriend and four others who had been tormenting her. “We have arrested the main accused and sent his phone for forensic analysis,” said senior inspector Lalu Ture of Virar Police. “Searches are on for the other accused.”

The Nalasopara deaths: Pact or family pressure?

In another incident that stunned residents of Nalasopara, a 17-year-old girl and her 20-year-old boyfriend were found dead at her home early Wednesday morning. Her family discovered the couple unconscious in her room around 7am, with froth coming from their mouths.

They were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Police suspect the two consumed a poisonous substance, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after forensic tests.

“No suicide note has been recovered. We are exploring all angles, including family opposition to their relationship or personal issues,” said senior inspector Vishal Valvi of Nalasopara police station. “It’s too early to conclude anything until we get the reports.”

Police officials say they’ve noticed a worrying increase in cases involving blackmail over private photos, social media shaming, and pressure from families who disapprove of relationships.