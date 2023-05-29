10 injured as state transport bus collides with tempo in Maharashtra's Thane

At least 10 persons were injured when a state transport bus collided with a tempo at Malshej ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, a district official said. A bus from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's Bhiwandi depot collided with a tempo injuring 10 people on Monday.(ANI)

The accident took place at Sawarde village in Malshej ghat area around 11 am, when a bus from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's Bhiwandi depot collided with a tempo, the official said. Eight occupants of the MSRTC bus and two persons from the tempo were injured in the accident, Murbad tehsildar Sandeep Awari said.

The injured were rushed to Tokawade primary health centre, where they are undergoing treatment and are out of danger, he said, adding that ambulances and medical teams were deployed at the scene.

The police have not registered any offence as yet and are recording the statements of the injured persons, assistant police inspector Sachin Kulkarni of the Tokawade police station said.

Thane Divisional Controller of the MSRTC V V Rathod said they will reach the site of the accident with senior officials to take stock of the situation and provide assistance.

