The amended Stamp Act may benefit Parth Pawar in land deal case

MUMBAI: The amendment to Maharashtra Stamp Act, cleared by the state government in the legislative assembly on Friday, is expected to benefit deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth, who recently courted controversy over a 40-acre land deal in Mundhwa, Pune, through Amadea Enterprises LLP. Pune, India - April 26, 2019:Parth Pawar (NCP candidate from Mawal constituency) during a rally at Talegaon in Pune, India, on Friday, April 26, 2019. (Photo by Milind Saurkar/Hindustan Times) (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

An appeal by the company, where Parth holds majority stake, against stamp duty was recently rejected by the joint registrar. The company has to move an appeal to the inspector general of registration (IGR), and should it be rejected, the firm can now move an appeal to the revenue minister, instead of Bombay high court (HC). The existing Act has provision of moving HC in appeal against the ruling of the IGR.

The bill proposing amendment in the Act and moved by revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule was passed in the Assembly unanimously. The amendment empowers the revenue minister to conduct an appeal against the ruling given by the IGR related to stamp duty. The government has proposed to amend section 53(1A) of the Act and add another step in adjudication.

Amadea Enterprises LLP was served a notice by the joint registrar in the IGR office, for the recovery of stamp duty of ₹21 crore. The company had paid only ₹500. The waiver of stamp duty was sought by showing that the land was purchased to set up an information technology park, even though the government’s industries department had not given go-ahead to the park.

During debate on the bill, Bawankule said that adding one step of appeal was necessary to reduce pendency of such cases in HC. “In some cases, the government has sustained losses of revenue due to the decision by IGR. The amendment has been moved on the request of some organisations,” said Bawankule.

When BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar questioned the need for the amendment and if the administrative steps were being dropped for ease of doing business, Bawankule said it was necessary to save money and time for the common people. According to officials from the revenue department, the new amendment may give Parth Pawar’s firm an opportunity to buy time and put the case in cold storage.