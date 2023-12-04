close_game
Three fishermen arrested for narcotics possession worth 86.13 lakh

ByMegha Sood
Dec 04, 2023 06:28 AM IST

Three fishermen from Dahanu were arrested by the MBVV police's crime branch for smuggling charas into Mumbai. Narcotics worth ₹86.13 lakh were recovered.

Mumbai: The Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police’s crime branch arrested three fishermen from Dahanu and recovered narcotics worth 86.13 lakh. The accused are suspected to have used their fishing boats to smuggle charas into Mumbai. The initial discovery of 1.1 kgs of charas under the Kharadtara bridge at Mandvi during patrolling on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early on Saturday led to the arrest of Kailash Janardan Tamore, 36.

On questioning him about his accomplices, Tamore directed the officials to a village named Chinchani in Dahanu where he and his gang operated from. Subsequent investigations led officers to Sanket Vijay Tamore, 32, and Nilesh Ramesh Devne, 37, in the village of Chinchani where 7.65 kgs of charas were found in baskets used to store and sell fish.

Pramod Badakh, senior police inspector of crime branch unit 3 of the MBVV police, stated that the total value of charas seized from the three individuals is 86.14 lakh. The trio was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded to police custody until December 7. Badhak said that they suspect the fishermen utilised their trawlers for charas smuggling. However, they are investigating the source of the three peddlers.

“We are questioning the three to also find out who their clients were and since when had they been peddling,” Badhak added.

