Tilak Nagar senior PI arrested while accepting bribe of 35,000

MUMBAI: A senior inspector of the Tilak Nagar police station in Chembur was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting ₹35,000 as bribe from a 41-year-old-man, who was a victim of a financial fraud.

ACB officials said that the senior inspector told the complainant that he will help him get his money back, but demanded ₹1 lakh as bribe. The amount was reduced to ₹35,000 after negotiations, and the inspector was arrested while accepting it.

According to ACB officials, the arrested inspector is identified as Deepak Bagul, 56, who was in-charge at the Tilak Nagar police station. Bagul was arrested after the ACB set a trap in which he was caught red-handed accepting the bribe.

According to the police, the complainant, a 41-year-old-man, had paid ₹27.50 lakh to a woman who had promised him that, through her credit co-operative society, she will double the amount. The woman had repaid some amount to him, but the bulk of the amount - around ₹17.50 lakh - was yet to be repaid, and when the complainant went to the co-operative credit society to ask about it, the woman called the police.

The constables who reached the spot took the complainant to the Tilak Nagar police station, where he was produced before Bagul, the station in-charge. In subsequent meetings, Bagul told the complainant that he would help him get his money back, but for that, he would have to pay him ₹1 lakh as bribe.

“As he was not willing to pay the bribe, he approached us with a complaint. We verified the demand and set a trap. Bagul was arrested while taking the bribe amount in his cabin at the police station,” said an ACB officer.

He was booked under section 7 of the Prevention of The Corruption Act, 1988 for offence relating to public servant being bribed. “We got two days police custody after we produced him before a special ACB court,” the ACB official added.