Toxic fumes return: 80 illegal gold and silver smelting chimneys reappear in Bhuleshwar

Mumbai: The resurgence of 80 illegal gold and silver smelting chimneys in Bhuleshwar has sparked concerns about toxic fumes affecting local residents. Despite previous acknowledgments from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) regarding the pollution caused by these units, complaints to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) persist. HT Image

Residents in Kalbadevi, where numerous gold and silver processing units operate, have long raised grievances about acidic fumes released by these units, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations. While BMC claims there are only 80 illegal chimneys, residents allege the number exceeds 2000.

Shiv Kanodia, managing committee member of the Bhuleshwar Residents’ Association, said, “There are more than 2,000 units with chimneys. These units operate in small establishments that have been rented or sub-let, without any clearance. They process and clean gold with acids. This releases poisonous smoke and acidic fumes which are released in the air through chimneys made of PVC pipe.”

Kanodia expressed dissatisfaction with BMC’s efforts, stating, “These chimneys return even after demolition. Unless the root cause is not addressed, which is the unit itself, there is no respite for us. We have been complaining about the fumes to various authorities, but there has been very little response. The emissions are visible to the naked eye and the pollution levels in the area are adversely affecting residents. They are just removing chimneys which are reinstalled. Industrial work is going on in the residential zone.”

Since 2002, there has been a pending PIL filed by Vijay Shah, Sharad Bansal, and office bearers of the Bhuleshwar Residents’ Association. Regarding the suo motu PIL on air pollution, taken up by the Bombay high court during Diwali, Bhuleshwar residents had requested the chief justice bench to tag their PIL on illegal chimneys. However, it was verbally denied without any written order issued on December 12, 2023, which came as unexpected news for residents.

Uddhav Chandanshive, assistant municipal commissioner, C ward, said, “There are about 80 illegal chimneys. I received complaints about them yesterday as officials are on election duty, causing a delay in action. We are addressing the issue of chimneys, as the smoke goes into the atmosphere. Despite our actions in November, December, and January, they reemerged once officials became occupied with election duties. However, action will be initiated with police protection.”