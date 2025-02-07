Mumbai: An exasperating wait for the state transport minister at the Dahisar toll naka on Thursday has led to a push to ease traffic congestion at one of Mumbai’s key entry points. The minister, Pratap Sarnaik, has instructed the authorities to designate separate lanes for heavy vehicles and regular four-wheelers, to ease the persistent gridlock here. Transport minister’s discomfort is motorists’ gain

Sarnaik told Hindustan Times that the decision was based on his personal experience as a minister, who despite having a police convoy, had to wait 10-15 minutes during morning peak hour at the toll plaza. “I dread to think of the predicament of motorists, who wait 20-30 minutes in traffic. Citizens face this despite our government removing toll collection at the naka,” he said.

“I have asked the authorities to segregate two to three lanes for heavy vehicles and the remaining lanes for regular vehicles. Also, they should install conspicuous signage directing motorists which lane to take, 500mt ahead of the toll naka, so that there is no confusion at the last minute. We will see some positive change in the next few days,” said Sarnaik.

Traffic congestion at the Dahisar toll plaza intensified ever since construction work for the Mira-Bhayander Metro Line 9 narrowed the arterial road. On Thursday, along with Pratap Sarnaik, State Highways Authority Project Officer Suhas Chitnis, Mira-Bhayandar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey and Mira-Bhayander Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar visited the Dahisar toll naka, to figure out how to implement the minister’s plan.

There are 10 lanes at the toll plaza – six for south-bound traffic approaching Mumbai and four for north-bound traffic headed for Gujarat. The plan now is to reserve two lanes in each direction for heavy vehicles and three for regular vehicles.

Also, arches with signage will be erected 500mt from the toll plaza on both sides, to guide motorists to use the appropriate lanes. Sarnaik has given the authorities three days to implement the plan.