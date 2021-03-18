IND USA
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

TRP case: How much more time to complete probe: HC asks Mumbai Police

While noting that even after three months, investigations had not yielded anything concrete in the television rating point (TRP) manipulation case, the Bombay high court (HC) asked Mumbai Police to inform it as to how long it wants to continue investigations
By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:04 AM IST

While noting that even after three months, investigations had not yielded anything concrete in the television rating point (TRP) manipulation case, the Bombay high court (HC) asked Mumbai Police to inform it as to how long it wants to continue investigations. The court also sought a timeline of the same and as to whether it would proceed against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, who are not named as accused in either of the two charge sheets filed by the police so far.

On Wednesday, the division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice Manish Pitale were hearing the petition filed by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which runs Republic TV, and Goswami, seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) and charge sheet filed by Mumbai Police in TRP case. Senior counsel Ashok Mundargi continued from where he left, on Tuesday.

Mundargi submitted that while other channels had also been named in the case, the police were only interrogating Republic TV employees and the channel’s role in the case. Mundargi submitted that though the police had been investigating for four months, they had been unable to get any evidence to nail the channel and it was like a sword hanging on the heads of the channel and its employees.

Special counsel for the state Shishir Hiray submitted that the reports of BARC and statements by some witnesses showed that some channels were involved in manipulating TRPs. He submitted that the information with the Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in October was about money being paid to households where barometers were installed to watch certain channels, however, in December the BARC report showed that there had been discrepancies in viewership ratings.

After hearing the submissions, the court sought to know from the police as to how much more time it needed to investigate the case as it could not go on forever. The court also sought a timeline of the investigation and directed the police to submit the same in the hearing on Thursday.

Experts said the drop in pollution can be attributed largely due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown which brought a wide range of emissions to a halt. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

PM2.5 pollution in Mumbai dipped 9% between 2019 and 2020: Report

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The average daily concentration of PM2.5 in the city at stood 41.3ug/m3 for 2020, according to a report released on Tuesday by Swedish technology company IQ AirVisual.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Online portals see high bookings, expect more travel

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:33 AM IST
As summer vacations are round the corner and vaccination roll-out gains momentum, online travel portals are expecting a substantial number of bookings, with some terming the response to advance bookings as “encouraging”.
Parents stage a silent protest over the issue of fees during pandemic in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra education department invites suggestions on fee act

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Flooded with complaints on fee hike at private schools, the Maharashtra education department has invited suggestions from parents and other stakeholders for amendments to be made to the fee act.
Sachin Vaze at police commissioner’s office in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: NIA brings Sachin Vaze to his Thane home

By Faisal Tandel and Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:29 AM IST
A day after establishing controversial former Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Vaze’s role in parking an explosive-laden SUV near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia on February 24, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought Vaze to his residence in Thane at 8pm on Wednesday.
Health workers screen travellers at CSMT railway station. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
mumbai news

2,377 new cases in Mumbai, highest in five months

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The city on Wednesday reported 2,377 fresh covid-19 cases, crossing the 2,000-cases mark for the first time since October 15, when the city reported 2,119 cases in a single day
(Bhushan Koyande/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees highest single-day Covid spike since September 17

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The state on Wednesday clocked 23,179 new cases— the highest in 181 days. The state had reached its peak on September 11 last year, with 24,886 cases.
Local train services resumed for the general public on February 1. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: No change in local train timings for now

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Even as the number of passengers on local trains has been on the rise, the railways are unlikely to extend the timings for general public, amid the surge in Covid cases
(Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

VBA to contest 90 seats in BMC polls

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The BMC elections are one of the prestigious, with a budget of approximately 39,000 crore, and give a lot of clout to the political parties.
Congress has also attacked former Maharashtra chief minister Devendara Fadnavis. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Congress claims BJP link to car found from Sachin Vaze’s possession; party hits back

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress has raised questions over the BJP’s links with the Mercedes found in possession of arrested former assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, as the vehicle was allegedly owned by a friend of the party’s Thane office-bearer. The BJP, meanwhile, has alleged that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was hushing up prime evidence in Hiran’s death case.
(PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM to Centre: Give Covid vaccine everyone over 45

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The state also recorded 23,179 fresh Covid-19 cases, first in excess of 20,000 since September 26 (20,419 cases) and highest one-day spike since September 17 (24,619 cases), taking the tally to 2,370,507
Senior citizens waiting to be administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Manpada GB Road vaccination centre. (Praful Gangurde / HT)
mumbai news

Home vaccination likely in the fourth phase: Mumbai civic body

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:12 AM IST
To deal with overcrowding at vaccination centres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to allow inoculation at homes during the fourth phase of the nationwide mass immunisation programme
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mercedes owner says he had sold the car online, has nothing to do with Vaze

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:10 AM IST
On Tuesday, multiple NIA officials told HT that 49-year-old Vaze, who was arrested on Saturday, was behind the bomb scare, which he orchestrated as part of a conspiracy to restore his reputation as a successful officer, contending that the mystery around the explosives-laden vehicle has been solved.
Bombay high court.
mumbai news

No physical meeting of civic bodies amidst second Covid wave: Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:08 AM IST
In the light of experts predicting the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the state government hinting at revisiting lockdown norms, the Bombay high court (HC) has refused to interfere in a petition filed by municipal councillors from Thane seeking directions to the urban development department and municipal authorities to conduct council meetings physically
Hemant Nagrale (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
mumbai news

Param Bir transferred, Nagrale is Mumbai top cop

By Surendra P Gangan and Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Param Bir Singh from the post of Mumbai Police commissioner amid the controversy over last month’s bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence and subsequent arrest of former police officer Sachin Vaze
Haffkine Institute. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Haffkine institute seeks nod to make Covaxin

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The state-owned Haffkine Institute has sought permission from the Centre for transfer of technology from Bharat Biotech, an Indian biotechnology firm that has developed Covid-19 vaccine — ‘Covaxin’
