Turbhe police book unidentified man in Haridwar for cheating

The Turbhe police have registered an FIR after an unidentified person cheated a 52-year-old man of ₹90,000 posing as an official of a renowned Ayurvedic treatment centre in Haridwar.

According to the police, the wife of the complainant, Sarat Chandra Sahu, has some health issues and thus he had been looking for some natural treatment for her. On September 22, he found the contact number of that centre on a website and when he called it, he was asked to register the patient’s details on that site.

“On September 24, a person called Sahu and introduced himself as Vinit Singh Chauhan, an official from that centre. He said that Sahu’s wife would have to stay in the centre for 15 days for her treatment and the treatment cost would be ₹90,000. He also shared bank details with him and asked to send the money soon. Sahu sent the money on September 27 in two instalments,” said a police officer.

“Next day, when Sahu tried that man’s number to know the dates of the stay, he did not pick up. When he later contacted the customer care of the centre, he was informed that there was no one with that name in their centre,” he said.

Turbhe police have registered a case of cheating under Section 420 of IPC and 66D of the IT Act and have started the investigation.