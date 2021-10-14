Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Turbhe police book unidentified man in Haridwar for cheating
mumbai news

Turbhe police book unidentified man in Haridwar for cheating

According to Turbhe police, who registered a cheating case, the wife of the complainant has some health issues and has been looking for some natural treatment for her
Turbhe police book an unidentified man for cheating to the tune of Rs90,000 by posing as an official of a renowned Ayurvedic treatment centre in Haridwar. (HT FILE)
Turbhe police book an unidentified man for cheating to the tune of Rs90,000 by posing as an official of a renowned Ayurvedic treatment centre in Haridwar. (HT FILE)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Copy Link
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

The Turbhe police have registered an FIR after an unidentified person cheated a 52-year-old man of 90,000 posing as an official of a renowned Ayurvedic treatment centre in Haridwar.

According to the police, the wife of the complainant, Sarat Chandra Sahu, has some health issues and thus he had been looking for some natural treatment for her. On September 22, he found the contact number of that centre on a website and when he called it, he was asked to register the patient’s details on that site.

“On September 24, a person called Sahu and introduced himself as Vinit Singh Chauhan, an official from that centre. He said that Sahu’s wife would have to stay in the centre for 15 days for her treatment and the treatment cost would be 90,000. He also shared bank details with him and asked to send the money soon. Sahu sent the money on September 27 in two instalments,” said a police officer.

“Next day, when Sahu tried that man’s number to know the dates of the stay, he did not pick up. When he later contacted the customer care of the centre, he was informed that there was no one with that name in their centre,” he said.

Turbhe police have registered a case of cheating under Section 420 of IPC and 66D of the IT Act and have started the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out