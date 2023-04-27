Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2, including minor, held for stoning friend to death

2, including minor, held for stoning friend to death

ByRaina Assainar
Apr 27, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Along with the 17-year-old, the other accused, Sagar Raju Kharatmal, 26, from Airoli has been arrested. The duo were friends with the victim, Jitesh Bansode.

Navi Mumbai: Two people, including a minor, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing their 23-year-old friend, who was trying to woo the sister of one of the accused.

On Monday, Bansode’s body was found in a construction ditch under the Palm Beach Road bridge near Sanpada railway station.

As per the police, the victim – a resident of Airoli – used to hang out with his two friends often under the Palm Beach road bridge to consume drugs and alcohol.

“Accordingly, we nabbed the duo and interrogation revealed that they were the ones who killed him,” senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare, Vashi GRP, said.

Bansode was friends with a cousin sister of the minor and was trying to woo her, he said, adding, “The minor accused had warned him to stay away from her and they started fighting over the same. Meanwhile, Bansode had assaulted Kharatmal in 2020 over which Kharatmal too started fighting.”

During the fight, Katare added, the duo pushed Bansode into a 10 feet pit that was dug there for construction work.

“After he fell inside the pit, the duo pelted stones which hit him on the head and face and after that, they fled from there. Kharatmal had snatched the mobile phone of Bansode which is yet to be recovered,” added the senior inspector.

Kharatmal has been remanded to police custody till May 2 while the minor has been sent to a juvenile home.

