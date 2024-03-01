Two arrested in Navi Mumbai for LSD sale, engineering student among accused

Navi Mumbai: The Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two individuals, including a civil engineering student, with 53 papers of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) valued at ₹7.95 lakh. The second accused, a local vegetable vendor, was allegedly attempting to sell the drugs to students. According to the police, a syndicate of engineering students is suspected of being involved in the LSD racket spanning Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, with the illicit substances sourced from Goa. HT Image

Omkar Sanjay Kutale, 23, a resident of Panvel and a vegetable vendor, was first arrested after a tip-off regarding LSD possession. Further investigation led to the arrest of Lalit Sunil Pawar, 24, a final-year civil engineering student living in Panvel. “Pawar had received LSD from a civil engineering passout who is currently at large. This drug is mostly used at parties by youngsters as it gives a higher kick than MD rock or any other drug. LSD is largely known as a party drug,” police inspector Neeraj Chaudhary from ANC said

The main dealer in this chain is suspected to be from Goa. “To find the main dealer, we need to first get hold of the accused who supplied to Pawar,” Chaudhary added. “The 53 LSD paper weighed around 1.32 grams which makes it easy to carry and smuggle. Our team is trying to trace the whole supply chain from the main dealer to the seller who has been caught. We suspect more sellers would be there and we are trying to trace them,” Amit Kale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime Branch), Navi Mumbai, said.

While the case is registered with the Panvel City police station, ANC will conduct parallel investigations. The accused faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.