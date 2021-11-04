Two Dalit outfits file complaint, seek probe into Sameer Wankhede’s caste certificate

Two Dalit organisations have filed separate complaints with the caste validity committee, Mumbai, to probe the validity of the Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate obtained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede. They have alleged that Wankhede used fake documents to make the certificate and if found guilty his certificate should be immediately cancelled and all benefits be withdrawn.

The complaints were filed by Bhim Army and Swabhimani Republican Paksh on November 3. They were filed days after allegations against Wankhede of making a caste certificate using fake documents.

Bhim Army, general secretary Ashok Kamble in his complaint to the caste validity committee said, “An SC caste certificate can be issued by the competent authority of the district where the ancestors of the concerned family are residing since 1950, hence, Wankhede’s father (Dnyandev Wankhede) made his caste validity certificate from Washim district in 2008, but in case of Sameer Wankhede, it was made in Mumbai.”

“Going by his birth certificate, Sameer Wankhede is found to be a Muslim. He has admitted this by signing his ‘Nikahnama’ (marriage certificate under Islamic law) which states that he is marrying under Sharia law. It shows that right from his birth on December 14, 1979, Wankhede was a Muslim but made a SC caste certificate by misleading the competent authority,” the complaint states further.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik had claimed that Wankhede is a Muslim but secured the IRS (Indian Revenue Service) job in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category using his father’s old caste, who converted to Islam before marrying Wankhede’s mother Zaheda Bano. He had also released the birth and marriage certificates of Wankhede to corroborate his claim.

Wankhede and his father Dnyaneshwar have refuted the claims saying they never converted to Muslim.