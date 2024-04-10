Mumbai: Two girls, 17 and 18 years of age, jumped into the creek at Saket Khadi Visarjan Ghat in Thane. Kapurbawdi police personnel, disaster management department personnel, fire brigade personnel and local citizens rescued them and brought them to safety. Kapurbawdi police are investigating the reason for the girls taking this step. The girls are yet to reveal the reason. Two girls jump into Visarjan Ghat, rescued

The incident took place around 1.50pm on Tuesday. The two girls are friends and came to Visarjan Ghat around 1.30pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

One of the girls who is 17 years old had a fight with her father in the morning over some family dispute. She left her home and called two of her friends, a girl and a boy, who rushed to calm her down. Even as they reached Visarjan Ghat, the 17-year-old girl jumped into the creek suddenly. The other girl jumped in to save her.

An officer from Kapurbawdi police station said, “Two young women jumped into Saket Bay near Visarjan Ghat opposite Saket Road Global Hospital, one after another. On receiving this information, our officials, disaster management department staff and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued them.”

The girls are residents of Majiwada and Kalwa. Both of them have been admitted to Kalwa Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for treatment and the doctors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital have said that their condition is stable.

The Kapurbawdi police called in the parents and counselled them. Later all of them were released.