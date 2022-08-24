Two suspects from Gujarat nabbed for bomb threat to Mumbai luxury hotel
Police had registered a case under sections 336(putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 507(criminal Intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the IPC.
Two suspects were arrested from Vapi in Gujarat's Valsad district for threatening to blow up a hotel in Mumbai and demanding ₹5 crore to defuse them.
The incident took place on August 22 when 'The Lalit' luxury hotel received a bomb threat and was told that the bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel.
Also Read| Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Pune
Police had registered a case under sections 336(putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 507(criminal Intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The two detained suspects have been brought to Mumbai and will be presented before a local court on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said.
The luxury hotel is located in the Mumbai suburb of Andheri and its staff had registered an FIR (first information report) against the then unidentified caller at the Sahar police station.
The Mumbai Police identified the arrested accused as Vikram Singh and Ishu Singh. Investigation revealed Vikram Singh worked as a spot boy in the Bollywood and was once deployed at the hotel for some work. He saw the hotel inside out and decided to make an extortion call to the establishment. Vikram Singh got the hotel's phone number after an online search and made the threat call on Monday evening, said the official.
Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) will also be added to the FIR, according to reports. A police officers said both the accused made the plan to earn quick money as their financial condition is not good.
A Special Operations Group of the Valsad Police helped their Mumbai counterpart in nabbing the duo, said Valsad SOG sub-inspector LG Rathod. “The duo had asked the hotel manager to come to Surat with the money. After getting a complaint from the hotel, a Mumbai Police team came to Vapi and detained both the accused with our help," he added.
-
Ludhiana MC seals 5 commercial properties as owners fail to pay property tax
Cracking down on defaulters, fund-starved municipal corporation on Wednesday sealed five commercial properties, in the areas falling under Zone-B of MC, whose owners failed to pay property tax to the civic body. The properties were situated in Mahindra colony, Baba Gajja Jain colony, Sherpur chowk, Janakpuri and Industrial area. MC superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said zonal commissioner Sonam Chaudhary had directed the staff to take strict action against defaulters.
-
Gorakhpur’s terracotta craftsmen to get easy bank loans
LUCKNOW Apart from financial assistance from the state government, terracotta craftsmen based in villages of Gorakhpur will get easy loans from Punjab & Sind Bank to expand their business. The bank has made an action plan to give easy loans to 5,000 craftsmen and the target is to provide loans of ₹25 crore. Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal told bank officers about the specialty of Gorakhpur's terracotta craft. Terracotta has also got the GI (Geographical Indication) tag.
-
Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Pune
The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Chaya Shirsat, visited the school claiming that she was the five-year-old's aunt. Later, when her father asked about the girl from teachers, they told she went with her aunt. Khadki police have registered a case under IPC.
-
Pune police rescue three minor girls who fled from Delhi
Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police, said officials. On Tuesday night, girls aged 13, 16 and 17 years were enquiring about a hotel room in Somwar peth. Police officials from the Samarth police station said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that the girls had a dispute with family members and hence boarded a train and reached Pune.”
-
Contractor saying he never met Bharat Bhushan Ashu proves case is fake: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government over alleged political vendetta against former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the submission of contractor Telu Ram in the court that he never met the former minister was the biggest proof that a fake case had been lodged against the minister. This is when the contractor is still in police remand.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics