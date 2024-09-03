Two traders booked for abetting suicide of Kandivali businessman

MUMBAI: The police on Monday booked two brothers who work as textile raw material dealers for abetting the suicide of a Kandivali-based garment businessman by causing him financial stress and duping him of ₹15 lakh. When the businessman died in May 2024, the police had registered an accidental death report in the case. However, before his death, he made a video in which he blamed the two brothers for his death and sent the video to his friend on WhatsApp. HT Image

Four months later, when the video resurfaced, the police booked the textile dealers of abetting the suicide of the businessman.

According to the police, the two accused had not paid the victim ₹15 lakh for the garments due to which he was in financial problems and decided to end his life.

“Last month, the friend who received the video, showed the clip to the victim’s wife but she did not have the courage to file a police complaint as the accused brothers had allegedly threatened her. With the support of his friend and family, she finally filed a complaint at the Kandivali police station,” said an officer.

The police complaint states that though the accused brothers were giving contracts to the deceased for the past decade, they had not paid the full amount of any order to him.

Based on the complaint, the Kandivali police said that a case had been registered against the brothers under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (abusing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, said a police officer.

Dyaneshwar Granore, senior inspector of Kandivali police station said, “We are verifying the complaint and checking bank transactions of the deceased and the accused.”