Uddhav Sena LS MP alleges Shinde faction grabbing ‘shakhas’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Thane Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare on Monday said functionaries of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had usurped a ‘shakha’ (local office) in Lokmanya Nagar that had been running here for several years when the party was undivided. Thane, India - February 27, 2023: Shiv Sena Shakha in Lokmanya Nagar locked by Eknath Shinde faction. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajan Vichare along with party leader Kedar Dighe, during a press conference shares information of Shiv Sena Shakha in Lokmanya Nagar being blocked and locked by Eknath Shinde faction and preventing party workers of Uddhav Thackeray faction from entering, in Thane, India, on Monday, February 27, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Despite an undertaking in the Supreme Court and public statements by chief minister Eknath Shinde that he or his supporters are not keen to lay claim on Sena properties, ‘shakhas’ were being grabbed, Vichare alleged at a press conference.

The Lokmanya Nagar ‘shakha’ which is around 50-year-old has been taken over by Shinde’s supporters by force, he alleged.

On Sunday evening, a verbal tiff broke out between two groups outside the shakha and it remained locked on Monday.

“There are Shiv Saniks who have spent their hard-earned money to build this shakha. They chose to build the shakha and not their own house. They used to spend their evening time after work here addressing local issues. Their sentiments are attached to this place,” Vichare said.

“We have already approached the Thane police commissioner that there is threat to law-and-order in the city. We will file a contempt of court case soon as these actions by the Shinde faction are against what the SC has ordered regarding properties and finances of the party,” Vichare added.

“The leaders from the Shinde faction claimed they want to take over the shakha. We met the commissioner of police asking him to take necessary measures to ensure there is no law-and-order prooblem,” Balchandra Vasant Desai, Sena (UBT) leader, said.

Meanwhile, a leader from Shinde group said, “The shakha belongs to shiv sainiks and we are the Shiv Sena. Nothing was done forcefully there. Whatever they are claiming is baseless.”

