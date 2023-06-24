UGC approves distance learning MMS and MCA courses

Mumbai: University of Mumbai’s Institute of Distance and Open Studies (IDOL) has been granted approval for its Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses for distant learning by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). This initiative aims to provide working professionals an opportunity to study through distance education. (Stock Pic)

Admissions for these programs will commence shortly, with a separate entrance test to be conducted for prospective students.

For the upcoming academic year 2023-24, IDOL will offer 720 seats for the MMS course, and 2,000 seats for the MCA course which has been reformed into a two-year program.

The MMS course offers three specialisations including Finance, Marketing, and Human Resources. Study materials will be provided to students, who are also required to complete assignments and projects as part of their distance education.

Prakash Mahanavar, Director of Idol, said, “A separate entrance exam will be conducted for admission to the MMS course. This initiative aims to provide working professionals and those unable to pursue regular MMS and MCA programs with an opportunity to study through distance education.”

Commenting on the development, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni said, “The availability of distance education options through Idol will cater to the needs of working students and individuals unable to pursue regular courses. He expects a positive response to these programs.”