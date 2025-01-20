NAVI MUMBAI: Residents of more than 50 residential buildings in sector 3 of Ulwe, grappling with persistent respiratory diseases for last three years, attribute their ill health to the presence of a cement and precast plant in the vicinity. The cement dust thrown up by the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) plant in sector 22 has allegedly lowered the air quality levels in the area, causing cough and breathlessness in children and adults alike. Ulwe residents suffocate as cement plant chokes air

Rupa Bhattacharya, 65, has been suffering from a lung infection for over six months now and has been advised by doctors to wear mask when going out. “The issue of cement dust is extreme in the area. I had to undergo X-ray and blood test to determine the reason for prolonged cough, as none of the medication was addressing the issue,” said Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya resides with her husband, son and daughter-in-law in Neelkanth society. “Because of my age, I am more prone to falling ill due to the dust pollution. Our windows are kept closed to keep dust particles from entering the house,” said the senior citizen.

Spread over 2.27ha of land that belongs to the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the plant is situated opposite the sector 3 residential node. Demographically, both areas are separated by a two-lane internal road. The plant supplies building materials for the construction of 22,973 units for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Low Income Group (LIG) under the Pradanmantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) scheme at various locations within Ulwe.

As per the presentation submitted by the company to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in 2020 for seeking CRZ (coastal regulation zone) clearance, work of the plant was for a duration of 42 months.

Ever since the plant started operations, residents started complaining of numerous health ailments. While some have been forced to relocate, a majority continue to live through the ordeal with little respite expected. “Day in and out, all we breathe are cement particles. As a result, children in our locality fall ill every 10 to 15 days,” said Sutapa Choudhary, 43, a resident. “Continuous movement of trailers transporting goods from the yard further worsens the air quality.”

The poor air quality has affected the real estate sector as well. Estate agents spoke of how tenants vacated flats just a few months after shifting into the area, and how flat owners were willing to scale down their rentals as compared to the adjacent nodes.

The issue of severe pollution was first raised by Welfare First Foundation, briefing authorities of Maharashtra Pollution Control Boards (MPCB), CIDCO, National Green Tribunal (NGT), Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and union environment ministry about residents constantly suffering from respiratory illness, dust allergies, etc.

“The area where the plant is set up falls under CRZ –II and there is no clarity of whether permissions were given by MCZMA for CRZ clearance as MPCB has not been able to present any NOC document for the plant,” said Dr Varsha Rokade, chairperson of the foundation and former secretary of Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

Rokade said that following complaints from the Foundation, MPCB had conducted a site visit in July 2024. The alleged violation included the absence of an industrial vacuum cleaner for removal of dust, fogger system, two-level tyre washing system, and water treatment system.

“MPCB served a notice to L&T to address the lacunae causing air and water pollution in the area, following which the company informed about installation of sprinklers and green nets to seal the barricade gaps, etc. But whether compliance to the bigger violations were carried out is still undisclosed,” said Rokade, adding the Foundation has also sought an investigation on CIDCO permitting the plant to operate in a residential area reserved for a park or playground. “There are many questions that need to be answered.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for L&T and CIDCO’s PRO refrained from commenting on the matter. An official from MPCB said the precast yard has been temporarily put up for construction of houses under the PMAY scheme.

“The building construction work will most likely be completed within a year, following which the yard will be removed. As for the pollution, the company as per the earlier notice has complied with the pollution mitigation measures suggested. Another round of inspection will be conducted to examine if additional pollution mitigation measures need to be put in place,” said sub regional officer, MPCB, Prashant Bhonsale.