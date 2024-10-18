Varun Sardesai announced as Vandre East candidate before finalisation of MVA seat-sharing pact

MUMBAI: The Vandre East assembly constituency is likely to see a contest between Zeeshan Siddique, son of NCP leader Baba Siddique who was shot dead last Saturday, and Varun Sardesai, the nephew of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Sardesai’s name was announced by Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab despite the fact that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi allies are yet to decide who will contest the seat; the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have both staked a claim to it. Mumbai, India – August 18, 2023: Varun Sardesai and office bearers of Yuva Sena and Chhatrabharti Student Association of the student unions want to meet the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and Registrar of Mumbai University and ask them to answer for postponing the elections, an atmosphere of tension was created due to the closure of the entrance to the Fort Complex of Mumbai University, a large number of police forces have been deployed outside the Fort Complex of Mumbai University, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“Uddhavji has finalised Varun Sardesai as the candidate from Vandre East. We are confident that he will win this election,” announced Parab on Wednesday evening in a meeting of party workers who work at the booth level. After Parab’s announcement, Sardesai, who was sitting on the dais, stood up and greeted everyone.

Sardesai, who is the son of Rashmi Thackeray’s sister, is the second member of the Thackeray clan to jump into the electoral fray. He worked as the secretary of the party’s youth wing, Yuva Sena, and was promoted as Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary when Uddhav Thackeray restructured the executive body following the split in the party in 2022. Sardesai is considered a close confidant of Aaditya Thackeray. For the last few months, he has been active in Bandra East, attending political and social events.

Sardesai will take on sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique, who is likely to contest on an NCP ticket. In 2019, Zeeshan was elected as a Congress candidate in a close triangular fight: he got 38,337 votes and won by a slender margin of 5,790 votes. His election was made easy by the rebellion of Trupti Sawant, the then sitting MLA of the Shiv Sena who was denied a ticket and subsequently contested as an independent candidate. She got 24,071 votes, while Shiv Sena candidate Vishwanath Mahadeshwar got 32,547. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders believe that Sardesai can win in a straight fight.

Sardesai came into the limelight in 2021 when he led Shiv Sena (UBT) workers to the house of union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane after the latter abused Uddhav Thackeray. Later, he was on the radar of BJP leaders, including the Rane family. Narayan Rane’s son and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane accused him of having links with controversial assistant police inspector Sachin Waze in the matter of extortion from cricket bookies. He also questioned why the government had provided security cover to Sardesai who did not hold any government position. Sardesai denied the allegations and said he would file a criminal defamation case against Rane.

Eknath Shinde too targeted Sardesai, taking his name in the Covid-19 purchases irregularities related to oxygen plants and other BMC contracts. “Contractor Romin Chheda was given 57 contracts worth ₹270 crore due to the blessings of King Aaditya, King Varun. They showered tenders on him,” Shinde had said while ordering an inquiry into the matter.

BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar has alleged that an organisation named Hindustan Scouts and Guides duped youngsters after promising them jobs, and sought an investigation. Sagar alleged that Varun was the head of Hindustan Scouts.

Parab’s announcement of Sardesai’s candidature could kick up a controversy within the MVA. Since the Congress had won the seat in 2019, the party has staked a claim to it while the Thackeray faction is citing the votes polled by the Sena’s official and rebel candidates in that year to argue that it can win the seat since Zeeshan Siddique has now switched to the NCP. The Congress recently expelled Zeeshan from the party as he was seen attending NCP programmes. He was also suspected of cross-voting in the legislative council elections.