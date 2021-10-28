Vegetable prices drop by 5% at APMC market in Navi Mumbai

In what may come as a relief to the citizens, the traders in APMC market have claimed that with the winter around the corner, the vegetable prices have fallen by around 5% compared to the entire month of October.

The price of greens, especially, has skyrocketed in the last few weeks, traders claim, though the impact of the reduction is yet to be felt in retail markets. Post Diwali, the vegetable prices will drop, they claimed.

“The unseasonal rains in October had impacted the supply and now the stock is reaching normalcy and slowly picking the older rates,” Ramdas Pavle, a trader from APMC vegetable market said.

Around 15 days back, the vegetable prices had increased by around 40%. They have now come down by 5%. “Green leafy vegetables were the ones that were hit the most by the rates. But now, the rates are going down and by post Diwali, it will go down even more,” Shankar Pinglay, director of APMC vegetable market, said.

The rates of coriander leaves in wholesale were around ₹50 to ₹60 in the beginning of the month and they were being sold at ₹100 by retailers. The rates of coriander leaves have now come down to ₹35 to ₹45 while some of the retailers continue to charge ₹100 for the same. A few have come down to ₹60.

“Due to the increase in price, very few are purchasing coriander leaves and hence we too get very less for the sale. Prices of other greens like methi, palak and vegetables like lady’s finger, capsicum, green peas, onion too have increased,” Ali Kazi, a vegetable retailer from Nerul said.

Meanwhile, the residents who have been burning a hole in their pocket by purchasing the vegetables claim that even if the wholesale market rates go down, the retailers continue to charge higher prices.