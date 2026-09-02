Voter roll deletions trigger allegations of foul play

MUMBAI: Amol Varekar says only a couple of dozen residents from his housing colony in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, figure in the draft revised electoral rolls announced on Monday.This, he says, is absurd, given that his building has 84 flats. In Mumbai, of the total 10.39 million registered voters, 3.61 million or 34.75% voters have been dropped (HT Photo)

“Almost all of us participated in the enumeration drive. We had even set up camps on the premises so that no one would be left out,” he says. “Of the five members in our family, only two are in the draft rolls.”

Varekar goes on to make a serious allegation. He claims that since their colony is slated for redevelopment through MHADA, some residents’ names may have been deliberately deleted.

Even if Varekar’s fears are unfounded, his allegation is among a flood of complaints concerning the electoral rolls revised during the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR). These range from claims of tampering and excessive deletions in opposition-dominated constituencies to allegations of bias against the Muslim community.

The allegations come a day after the state election office released the draft rolls, signalling the completion of phase one of the SIR process. Accordingly, 20.68 million or 21.14% of the 97.85 million registered voters in Maharashtra have been dropped from the voters’ list. The final, revised list will be announced in November.

In Mumbai, of the total 10.39 million registered voters, 3.61 million or 34.75% voters have been dropped. Pune recorded the highest number of deletions, at 2.86 million voters, followed by Thane at 2.85 million.

On Tuesday, several voters complained that their names were missing despite having provided all the required details. Opposition parties pointed to duplicate and deceased names appearing in the draft rolls, rubbishing claims that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted the SIR to cleanse the voters’ list.

Opposition parties have made an even more serious allegation – that the deletions are concentrated in constituencies considered their strongholds. “The EC is not announcing the number of electoral entries with anomalies or those involving unmapped voters. In Muslim-dominated areas, the number of voters with anomalies in names and ages, as well as unmapped entries, is more than 30%,” said Sandesh Kondvilkar, a Congress leader in charge of SIR for his party.

“In Magathane, 61,000 electors are unmapped and 18,000 have anomalies, while in Mumbadevi, Andheri west and Chandivali constituencies, which are Muslim-dominated, 60,000-70,000 voters, against the average constituency size of 350,000, are shown as having anomalies,” Kondvilkar added. He also claimed they have come across many names of deceased persons in the draft rolls, and voters who are also registered elsewhere.

Chief electoral officer S Chockalingam said the draft roll is not the end of the process. “There could be anomalies and inadvertent exclusions by our officers, but there is an opportunity for electors who have been excluded to register as voters by raising claims until September 30. If you see the phenomenon in all major cities, including Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi, the deletion percentage is high and, in some cases, higher than in Mumbai,” he said.