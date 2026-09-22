Video: Monkey pounces on 91-year-old woman in Karnataka, she dies a day later

A 91-year-old woman died on Monday after being attacked by a monkey at her home in Karnataka’s Koppal. The woman was identified as Najamunnisa Begum. The woman was identified as Najamunnisa Begum. (X/@PTI_News)

The incident occurred when the elderly woman was walking through the compound of her house in BT Patil Nagar. A monkey suddenly pounced on her, causing her to fall to the ground and leaving her with serious injuries.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the house. The clip, shared on X, shows the woman walking outside her house when a monkey suddenly attacked and pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground. When a family member rushed to help the elderly woman, the monkey attacked her as well.

“A 91-year-old woman died on Monday after allegedly being attacked and pushed by a monkey (Colobine) in BT Patil Nagar, Koppal district. The incident occurred as the elderly woman, identified as Najamunisa Begum, stood outside her house. The monkey reportedly attacked and pushed her, causing serious injuries,” news agency PTI wrote on X while sharing the video.