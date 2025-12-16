MUMBAI: Expressing concern over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality, the Bombay high court on Monday observed that urgent solutions were needed, remarking, “We have to find a solution. We can’t live like this.” We can’t live like this: HC flags toxic air across Mumbai

The observation was made while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation on rising air pollution levels in the city. While posting the matter for further hearing on December 22, a division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad noted that a five-member committee appointed by the court has identified 36 locations across Mumbai to collect data and assess ground-level contributors to air pollution.

The committee was constituted pursuant to a November 28 order of the court and comprises Anitta Patil, Conservator of Forests, Sanjay Gandhi National Park; advocates Karan Bhosale, Namrata Vinod and Anant Mallya; and Shashank Bhore, deputy municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The committee’s report is expected to be submitted by the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the BMC filed an affidavit on December 12 outlining the steps taken to curb pollution, particularly at construction sites. According to the affidavit filed by Avinash Hindurao Kate, Chief Engineer (Environment and Climate Change), a total of 1,954 construction projects are currently underway in Mumbai, as recorded by the Development Planning Department during a committee meeting held on December 11.

The affidavit further stated that low-cost sensor (LCS) suppliers have completed 1,020 air quality monitor installations at construction sites, while another 397 installations are ongoing. The civic body said it has shortlisted sensor technologies based on parameters such as reliability, R² correlation values and data connectivity protocols.

To establish a centralised monitoring mechanism, the BMC has engaged the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) to develop a Decision Support System (DSS) and a web-based air quality dashboard. “Regular meetings have been conducted with CEEW and all shortlisted vendors to standardise AQI recording, finalise data-integration protocols, and link real-time data streams from construction sites to a central server,” the affidavit said.

The BMC also informed the court about progress in transitioning bakeries to cleaner fuels, in line with the high court’s directions issued on January 9, 2025. The civic body said it has held multiple workshops and review meetings with stakeholders, including the Bombay Environmental Action Group, bakery associations, hotel and restaurant bodies, fuel suppliers and financial institutions.

According to the affidavit, 347 bakeries have either converted to cleaner fuels or are in the process of doing so, while 246 bakeries are yet to comply. Notices have been issued to all non-compliant bakeries and enforcement action is being undertaken by ward health officers.

The BMC added that construction activity is required to be halted if the Air Quality Index at any monitoring station exceeds 300 for three consecutive days. It also said that regular road-washing is being carried out to reduce dust levels, using advanced cleaning methods and resource optimisation.

Claiming that it is actively addressing the issue, the BMC told the court that it has taken several measures both pursuant to court directions and on its own initiative. “The BMC is alive to the problems posed by air pollution and has been interactive with stakeholders to mitigate the issue to the best possible extent,” the affidavit concluded.