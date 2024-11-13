Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

“We want South Mumbai easy to secure home ownership at”

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 13, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Residents of Marine Drive and Churchgate seek better vagrancy solutions, senior-friendly footpaths, and affordable housing, while appreciating ongoing MLA support.

Marine Drive and Churchgate are very specific areas of south Mumbai with their specific requirements. Though we have not had corporators, our MLA has been meeting with us regularly and redressing our grievances through WhatsApp groups, among other things. We are also getting proper pre-monsoon cleaning and maintenance.

“We want South Mumbai easy to secure home ownership at”
“We want South Mumbai easy to secure home ownership at”

A serious issue in our area is the legal protection for the pugree tenancy buildings on Marine Drive, which are many. The sitting MLA has so far secured top legal support in the crucial nine-judge bench matter, ensuring our interests are safeguarded.

Around Churchgate, we face problems of vagrancy. We want this problem to be solved by rehabilitating the vagrants in newly acquired premises. This will significantly brighten the face of the whole area ensure it is safe.

We have benefited from the green spaces and gardens being developed. The beautiful heritage lighting that is installed adds charm to south Mumbai’s streets.

Our expectations from our elected representatives are clear. With many senior citizens on Marine Drive, there is a crying need for senior friendly footpaths which will be safe, accessible, and well-maintained.

Our MLA has helped bring down the premium to convert collector land to freehold to 10%. We hope the future representatives will lower this down to 2% so it is affordable for long-term residents to secure homes here.

We look forward to continuing open and actionable steps from our elected representatives so that Marine Drive and Churchgate remain safe, iconic, and lovingly maintained for all residents and visitors.

(As told to Linah Baliga)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //