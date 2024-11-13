Marine Drive and Churchgate are very specific areas of south Mumbai with their specific requirements. Though we have not had corporators, our MLA has been meeting with us regularly and redressing our grievances through WhatsApp groups, among other things. We are also getting proper pre-monsoon cleaning and maintenance. “We want South Mumbai easy to secure home ownership at”

A serious issue in our area is the legal protection for the pugree tenancy buildings on Marine Drive, which are many. The sitting MLA has so far secured top legal support in the crucial nine-judge bench matter, ensuring our interests are safeguarded.

Around Churchgate, we face problems of vagrancy. We want this problem to be solved by rehabilitating the vagrants in newly acquired premises. This will significantly brighten the face of the whole area ensure it is safe.

We have benefited from the green spaces and gardens being developed. The beautiful heritage lighting that is installed adds charm to south Mumbai’s streets.

Our expectations from our elected representatives are clear. With many senior citizens on Marine Drive, there is a crying need for senior friendly footpaths which will be safe, accessible, and well-maintained.

Our MLA has helped bring down the premium to convert collector land to freehold to 10%. We hope the future representatives will lower this down to 2% so it is affordable for long-term residents to secure homes here.

We look forward to continuing open and actionable steps from our elected representatives so that Marine Drive and Churchgate remain safe, iconic, and lovingly maintained for all residents and visitors.

(As told to Linah Baliga)