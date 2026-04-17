West Asia conflict impacts redevelopment of CSMT

MUMBAI: A vital construction component called gypsum, required for the ₹2,450-crore Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) redevelopment project, is currently out of reach on account of the ongoing Iran-US/Israel war. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has been unable to procure the material which is needed for the revamp of the Central Railway headquarters building and other aesthetic works. The UNESCO World Heritage site, CSMT, is to be transformed into a modern, airport-like transit hub while restoring its Victorian Gothic architecture (HT PHOTO)

The gypsum is needed for the revamp of some railway offices inside the heritage building. “Gypsum boards are extensively used in office interiors for modern, fast-installation ceilings, partitions and decorative walls,” said an RLDA official. “We are using them to improve the look of the railway offices inside the CSMT building. However, due to the war, supply chains have been disrupted, leading to a shortage of tiles and other construction materials, along with a sharp rise in their prices. The gypsum is coming from Saudi Arabia and its supply is stalled.”

The engineers added that gypsum offers a seamless aesthetic that accommodates thermal insulation, moisture resistance and intrinsic fire resistance. It is usually installed as part of false ceilings to conceal wiring, ductwork, and pipes; create partitions into conference rooms, cabins or workstations and other architectural features in offices.

A letter has been sent to Central Railway about this. “We have been informed about the delay in the revamp works inside our offices due to the global situation,” said a Central Railway official.

Meanwhile work on the CSMT Redevelopment Project is underway and 21.5% of it has been completed. At present, one can see the works underway on the Platform 18 side near P D’Mello Road. Sources said that they were carrying out the construction of elevated decks that will span right from the P D’Mello Road end all the way towards Platform 1 on the suburban train line.

The authorities are carrying out an 85-day mega block that started on February 1 and will end on April 26. This is required for foundational work on Platforms 16 and 17. During this period, train operations from these two platforms will remain suspended, forcing several long-distance trains to be short-terminated at Dadar and Thane.

The UNESCO World Heritage site is to be transformed into a modern, airport-like transit hub while restoring its Victorian Gothic architecture. The project envisages separate arrival and departure zones, a large integrated concourse, improved accessibility, and upgraded passenger amenities. According to CR officials, Platforms 16 and 17 are located away from the suburban system, and therefore local train services are expected to remain largely unaffected.

Planned upgrades include a new waiting room, a dedicated shopping arcade, modernised passenger facilities, a multi-level parking lot for over 700 vehicles, and commercial spaces such as restaurants and retail outlets. These facilities will be connected through a unified elevated deck and a skywalk linking all platforms at CSMT called ‘Rail-O-Polis’. The upgrade also includes the construction of an elevated deck, improved arrival and departure areas, and preservation of the historic structure. The entire project is targeted to be completed by 2027-28.