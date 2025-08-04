‘Will resort to violence over Marathi, do what you want’: Raut dares CM

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said his party would resort to violence if needed for the sake of Marathi and dared chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to do whatever he wanted in response, after Fadnavis threatened punitive action against those violating the law over the language issue. Sanjay Raut (ANI Picture Service)

“Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, for the sake of Marathi, we will resort to violence. Do whatever you want. This is Maharashtra and it belongs to the people who speak Marathi. One hundred and six martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of Maharashtra, for the Marathi people,” Raut said while addressing a press conference.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP claimed that while the BJP did not contribute at all to the formation of Maharashtra, and wondered if Fadnavis would follow in the footsteps of Morarji Desai, who as chief minister of Bombay state gave orders for firing on Marathi people who were agitating for a state along linguistic lines including Mumbai.

Raut accused the BJP of routinely laying out the red carpet for anti-Maharashtra forces and advised Fadnavis to first impose Hindi in Gujarat before trying so in Maharashtra. He also alleged that once Fadnavis’ term as chief minister ended, he would demand a separate state of Vidarbha.

“Fadnavis will not speak now but once he steps down from the post of chief minister. He should keep in mind that he lives in the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

Fadnavis was in shock over the reunion of the Thackeray cousins – Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thakceray –

and he was making statements against Uddhav Thackeray due to the trauma, said Raut.

The Rajya Sabha MP also announced that Uddhav Thackeray would tour Delhi from August 6-8, and he would attend the INDIA bloc meeting on August 7.

“Uddhav Thackeray and (Congress leader and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi spoke on the phone and Rahul invited Thackeray for the INDIA bloc meeting,” he said.

Raut also accused the BJP’s ‘urban naxals’ of perpetrating rioting in Yavat in Pune district via their provocative speeches.

“Now. where is the Special Public Security Act and why is it not being used against the accused,” he asked.